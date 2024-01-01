Somerville restaurants you'll love
Somerville's top cuisines
Must-try Somerville restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans Restaurant
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Orleans Steak Tips
|$25.00
house marinated, mashed potatoes, green beans, demi-glace
|The Orleans Burger
|$20.00
cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeño, jumbo onion ring, bourbon bbq, sesame brioche bun
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Choose between a light Seasoned Mayo or butter poached -fries - toasted bun.
American Flatbread - Somerville
45 Day St, Somerville
|Popular items
|SM Cheese & Herb
|$12.75
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
|LG Vermont Homemade Sausage
|$24.25
maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
|LG Cheese & Herb
|$17.25
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Juliet Restaurant - 263 Washington Street
263 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|burger
|$18.00
Juliet burger: shallot jam, gruyere, aioli, brioche bun
|milanesa
|$22.00
breaded, fried, chicken thigh w. potato purée + arugula
|pasta pomodoro
|$18.00
Pho n' Rice
289 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Crazy Udon
|$12.95
Udon noodles with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, string beans, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and basil leaves in a spicy sauce
|Crispy Roll
|$5.95
Filled with sweet potato, carrots, and taro root served with Vietnamese homemade sauce
|Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Grilled Chicken on skewers, served with cucumber salad and Thai Peanut sauce
The Independent
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$10.00
Served with Fries
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
cavatappi pasta, smoky bacon breadcrumbs
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
beer battered haddock, fries, slaw, lemon, tartar sauce
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Spam Musubi
|$6.00
Hawai’i’s favorite snack! Spam steeped in our special house marinade with white rice and house furikake - all wrapped in nori. Gluten-free.
|Mac Salad
|$5.00
House garlic aioli and elbow macaroni. America's finest pasta dish.
|Mixplate
|$20.00
Comes with choice of 2 poke and/or other proteins, 2 scoops rice, mac salad, kim chee cucumbers, and mixed greens with pickled carrots and red cabbage.
We package all items on our mixplates together. If you'd like your proteins or other items packed separately, please leave a note in the "special instructions" box below.
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives, bell peppers, shredded carrots.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shredded imported parmigiano cheese tossed with our house creamy Caesar dressing.
|CHICKEN FINGER
|$14.00
Breaded or Battered crispy chicken, choice your sauce.
Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
305 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Popular items
|Latte
|$0.00
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. (190 / 230 cal, Contains: Milk
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. (870 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
|Cold Brew
|$0.00
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Taqueria Tapatio - 82A Broadway
82A Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|Beef Tongue Burrito
|$10.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
|Steak Burrito
|$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
NOODLES
DakZen
195 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Khao Moo Dang
|$12.95
Authentic&Delicious BBQ marinated red pork,crispy pork belly, sweet sausage,broiled egg. Finished up with delicious Thai gravy BBQ sauce, slices cucumbers and fresh cilantro.
|Ba Mee Moo Dang
|$12.95
Egg noodles with chicken broth on the side.BBQ red pork,crispy pork belly, yu Choi,broiled egg,pork&shrimp wonton. Topped with delicious Thai’s BBQ sauce,fresh cilantro&crispy wonton
|Poh Piah
|$6.95
Golden Fried vegetarian spring roll. Served with sweet palm sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head - Somerville
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|The Perfect Cheese Round
|$16.00
tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, romano, olive oil, basil
|Pepperoni Round
|$19.00
tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, romano, pepperoni, olive oil, basil
|Pesto Small
|$9.00
chicken, pesto, provolone, tomatoes, basil, mixed greens, house vinaigrette, pesto mayo
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Burger
|$9.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
|Tater Tots
|$12.00
rosemary garlic aioli, parmesan
|Double Burger
|$11.00
two 4oz patties griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Somerville - 431 Artisan Way
431 Artisan Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Chicken & Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Basmati rice topped with Chicken tenders; basted with your choice of sauce. side salad topped with house dressing. garlic sauce and chili sauce provided complimentary.
|Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides
|$41.99
|Classic Beef Burger
|$12.99
Revival Cafe - Davis
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Latte (16oz)
|$3.95
double shot of espresso + milk over ice
|Bagelicious
|$8.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago!
*contains raw egg
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$4.50
housemade bagel toasted w/ plain or specialty schmear
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Miss Maple
|$6.75
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, maple butter
|Toasted with Spread
|$0.00
Bread of your choice toasted up and slathered with your choice of spread.
|Summerville
|$8.50
over medium egg, cheddar, roasted garlic & basil butter, local heirloom tomato
MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
1127 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|Vegetable pakora
|$4.95
Fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, onion, cauliflower, potato batter with herbs, spices and chickpea flour.
|Khasi Ko Masu
|$18.95
Goat meat with bones cooked with masala and Nepali herbs making a savory sauce.
|Malai Kofta
|$15.95
Vegetable balls cooked in a creamy nut sauce with fresh herbs and spices.
NU Kitchen
195 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad (V+)(GF)
|$10.99
avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.
|Buddha Bowl
|$11.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with marinated oyster mushrooms, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
|Turkey Avocado Panini
|$11.99
Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.
Vinal General Store
220 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
|$0.00
Freshly brewed Tandem iced coffee
|Turkey Classic
|$14.00
*served on Iggy's ciabatta*
smoked turkey, american cheese, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & "woo" sauce (black pepper and worcestershire mayo)
|Veggie Supreme
|$11.00
pimento cheese, shrettuce, tomato, dill pickles, pickled red onion & red wine vinaigrette
PIZZA
Posto - Somerville
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Eggplant Pizza
|$22.00
fried eggplant, mozzarella, fontina, sliced garlic, caramelized onion, basil
|Pane
|$4.00
rosemary & smoked sea salt bread, extra virgin olive oil
|Bolognese
|$24.00
rigatoni, ragu bolognese, veal, beef, pork, parmesan
Highland Cuisine
2 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|TASS BEEF (Fried Beef)
|$15.00
Marinated in our famous creole spices, and fried to your liking
|GRIOT (Fried Pork)
|$14.00
Shredded fried pork, marinated in savory spices spices, then lightly fried
|BOULETTE (Fried Meatball)
|$25.00
Combination of beef, potatoes, and spices
Barra - Union Square, Somerville
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Enmoladas (chicken)
|$24.00
house made mole enchiladas + shredded chicken breast + sesame seeds + cream
|Salsa | Ranchera (8 oz)
|$8.00
red salsa
|Mezcal Margarita (16 oz, serves 2)
|$28.00
made with fresh ingredients, no sugar added. definitely the best Margaritas!
tequila option available
BBQ
Southern Kin Cookhouse
500 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Popular items
|Bag of Biscuits
|$9.00
4 Freshly Baked Farmhouse Buttermilk Biscuits with a Side of Honey Butter and Jam.
|Kansas City Ribs
|$36.00
Full Rack of BBQ Pork Ribs with Mac n' Cheese, Potato Salad, and House Pickles.
|Mac n' Cheese
|$9.00
House Recipe with Velveeta and Aged Cheddar
Josephine
515 Somerville Ave., Somerville
|Popular items
|CLASSIC THIN
|$19.00
whole milk mozzarella, linny ray's sauce, basil
|Burger
|$19.00
focaccia roll, overnight onion jam, muenster & aioli
|Alone Now
|$23.00
the classic with ezzo pepperoni cups, pecorino, basil, & hot honey
The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
325 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pit Boss
|$31.50
Need even more variety? Go big with the Pitt Boss and choose any three of our BBQ meats and three sides.
|Crinkle Cut Fries
|$4.50
Tossed with BBQ Pit Spice
|The Smoke Shop Famous Wings
|$11.25
Six of our world famous wings, smoked and flash fried, then coated with agave & Pit Spices
The Pub - Somerville
682 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE
|$4.99
|French Fries
|$5.99
|Hot Pastrami
|$13.99
Waikiki
27 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Bowl 🌶
|$15.75
ahi tuna & salmon, avocado, cucumber, sweet corn, red onion, spring mix, nori furikake with Waikiki classic sauce
|Tropical Green
|$0.00
Cucumber, Kale, Mango, Pineapple & Chia seeds blended with Coconut water & ice
|Volcano Bowl 🌶
|$15.75
salmon, spicy ground tuna, avocado, red onion, edamame, pickled radishes & carrots, masago, tempura crunch, scallions & sesame seeds with spicy mayo
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Forge Baking Company
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee - 16oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.75
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
|Bagel or Toast
|$3.25
Naturally leavened sourdough bagel made in-house fresh every morning. Top with Plain Cream Cheese, Scallion Cream Cheese, or Tofutti (vegan).
Diesel Cafe
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Latte - 16oz
|$5.90
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with cold Highlawn Farms milk, poured over ice. Also available with Oat or Soy Milk!
|Iced Vietnamese - 24oz
|$5.15
Brewed iced Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk. Sweet and decadent, a Diesel classic that will have wanting more and more!
|Bagel/Toast
|$3.25
These naturally leavened bagels come straight from our sister cafe, Forge Baking Company! Baked fresh every morning!
Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar
415 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Chorizo a la Plancha
|$10.00
grilled spanish sausage with onions & butter beans
|Albondigas de Cordero
|$13.00
lamb meatballs in tomato-mint sauce w/Mahon cheese
|Croquetas de Jamon
|$12.00
ham & cheese croquettes with tomato jam
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|FROZEN Italian Bread and Sausage Soup "Ribollita"
|$3.00
Mirepoix, Beans, Bread, House Made Chicken Sausage, Stock
|Christy Moore's Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Thick and Chewy Style With Brown Sugar, Butter and Imported Belgian Chocolate Chips. Named After Ireland's Greatest Living Musician
|Breakfast Sandwich Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$3.00
Egg of Your Choice, With American Cheese, Bacon, on House Made Roll With Customizable Options...