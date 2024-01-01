Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Somerville restaurants you'll love

Somerville restaurants
  Somerville

Somerville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Breakfast & brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Bars & lounges
Seafood
Burgers
Sandwich
BBQ
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Indian
Dessert & ice cream
French
Juice & smoothies
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Latin american
Middle eastern
Must-try Somerville restaurants

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans Restaurant

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Orleans Steak Tips$25.00
house marinated, mashed potatoes, green beans, demi-glace
The Orleans Burger$20.00
cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeño, jumbo onion ring, bourbon bbq, sesame brioche bun
Lobster Roll$26.00
Choose between a light Seasoned Mayo or butter poached -fries - toasted bun.
More about Orleans Restaurant
American Flatbread image

 

American Flatbread - Somerville

45 Day St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SM Cheese & Herb$12.75
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
LG Vermont Homemade Sausage$24.25
maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
LG Cheese & Herb$17.25
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
More about American Flatbread - Somerville
Banner pic

 

Juliet Restaurant - 263 Washington Street

263 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
burger$18.00
Juliet burger: shallot jam, gruyere, aioli, brioche bun
milanesa$22.00
breaded, fried, chicken thigh w. potato purée + arugula
pasta pomodoro$18.00
More about Juliet Restaurant - 263 Washington Street
Consumer pic

 

Pho n' Rice

289 Beacon Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crazy Udon$12.95
Udon noodles with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, string beans, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and basil leaves in a spicy sauce
Crispy Roll$5.95
Filled with sweet potato, carrots, and taro root served with Vietnamese homemade sauce
Chicken Satay$8.95
Grilled Chicken on skewers, served with cucumber salad and Thai Peanut sauce
More about Pho n' Rice
The Independent Pub & Restaurant image

 

The Independent

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
Served with Fries
Mac & Cheese$16.00
cavatappi pasta, smoky bacon breadcrumbs
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer battered haddock, fries, slaw, lemon, tartar sauce
More about The Independent
Manoa Poke Shop image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spam Musubi$6.00
Hawai’i’s favorite snack! Spam steeped in our special house marinade with white rice and house furikake - all wrapped in nori. Gluten-free.
Mac Salad$5.00
House garlic aioli and elbow macaroni. America's finest pasta dish.
Mixplate$20.00
Comes with choice of 2 poke and/or other proteins, 2 scoops rice, mac salad, kim chee cucumbers, and mixed greens with pickled carrots and red cabbage.
We package all items on our mixplates together. If you'd like your proteins or other items packed separately, please leave a note in the "special instructions" box below.
More about Manoa Poke Shop
Banner pic

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garden Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives, bell peppers, shredded carrots.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shredded imported parmigiano cheese tossed with our house creamy Caesar dressing.
CHICKEN FINGER$14.00
Breaded or Battered crispy chicken, choice your sauce.
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$0.00
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. (190 / 230 cal, Contains: Milk
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. (870 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
Cold Brew$0.00
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Tapatio - 82A Broadway

82A Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Tongue Burrito$10.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
Steak Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
Chicken Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
More about Taqueria Tapatio - 82A Broadway
DAKZEN image

NOODLES

DakZen

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Khao Moo Dang$12.95
Authentic&Delicious BBQ marinated red pork,crispy pork belly, sweet sausage,broiled egg. Finished up with delicious Thai gravy BBQ sauce, slices cucumbers and fresh cilantro.
Ba Mee Moo Dang$12.95
Egg noodles with chicken broth on the side.BBQ red pork,crispy pork belly, yu Choi,broiled egg,pork&shrimp wonton. Topped with delicious Thai’s BBQ sauce,fresh cilantro&crispy wonton
Poh Piah$6.95
Golden Fried vegetarian spring roll. Served with sweet palm sauce.
More about DakZen
Consumer pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head - Somerville

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Perfect Cheese Round$16.00
tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, romano, olive oil, basil
Pepperoni Round$19.00
tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, romano, pepperoni, olive oil, basil
Pesto Small$9.00
chicken, pesto, provolone, tomatoes, basil, mixed greens, house vinaigrette, pesto mayo
More about Mortadella Head - Somerville
Trina's Starlite Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger$9.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
Tater Tots$12.00
rosemary garlic aioli, parmesan
Double Burger$11.00
two 4oz patties griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Somerville - 431 Artisan Way

431 Artisan Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Rice Bowl$12.99
Basmati rice topped with Chicken tenders; basted with your choice of sauce. side salad topped with house dressing. garlic sauce and chili sauce provided complimentary.
Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides$41.99
Classic Beef Burger$12.99
More about Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Somerville - 431 Artisan Way
Consumer pic

 

Revival Cafe - Davis

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Latte (16oz)$3.95
double shot of espresso + milk over ice
Bagelicious$8.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago!
*contains raw egg
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$4.50
housemade bagel toasted w/ plain or specialty schmear
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Vinal Bakery image

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miss Maple$6.75
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, maple butter
Toasted with Spread$0.00
Bread of your choice toasted up and slathered with your choice of spread.
Summerville$8.50
over medium egg, cheddar, roasted garlic & basil butter, local heirloom tomato
More about Vinal Bakery
Consumer pic

 

MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square

1127 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegetable pakora$4.95
Fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, onion, cauliflower, potato batter with herbs, spices and chickpea flour.
Khasi Ko Masu$18.95
Goat meat with bones cooked with masala and Nepali herbs making a savory sauce.
Malai Kofta$15.95
Vegetable balls cooked in a creamy nut sauce with fresh herbs and spices.
More about MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
NU Kitchen image

 

NU Kitchen

195 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwest Salad (V+)(GF)$10.99
avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Buddha Bowl$11.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with marinated oyster mushrooms, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Turkey Avocado Panini$11.99
Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.
More about NU Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Vinal General Store

220 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Coffee$0.00
Freshly brewed Tandem iced coffee
Turkey Classic$14.00
*served on Iggy's ciabatta*
smoked turkey, american cheese, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & "woo" sauce (black pepper and worcestershire mayo)
Veggie Supreme$11.00
pimento cheese, shrettuce, tomato, dill pickles, pickled red onion & red wine vinaigrette
More about Vinal General Store
Posto image

PIZZA

Posto - Somerville

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggplant Pizza$22.00
fried eggplant, mozzarella, fontina, sliced garlic, caramelized onion, basil
Pane$4.00
rosemary & smoked sea salt bread, extra virgin olive oil
Bolognese$24.00
rigatoni, ragu bolognese, veal, beef, pork, parmesan
More about Posto - Somerville
Consumer pic

 

Highland Cuisine

2 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TASS BEEF (Fried Beef)$15.00
Marinated in our famous creole spices, and fried to your liking
GRIOT (Fried Pork)$14.00
Shredded fried pork, marinated in savory spices spices, then lightly fried
BOULETTE (Fried Meatball)$25.00
Combination of beef, potatoes, and spices
More about Highland Cuisine
BARRA image

 

Barra - Union Square, Somerville

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enmoladas (chicken)$24.00
house made mole enchiladas + shredded chicken breast + sesame seeds + cream
Salsa | Ranchera (8 oz)$8.00
red salsa
Mezcal Margarita (16 oz, serves 2)$28.00
made with fresh ingredients, no sugar added. definitely the best Margaritas!
tequila option available
More about Barra - Union Square, Somerville
Southern Kin Cookhouse image

BBQ

Southern Kin Cookhouse

500 Assembly Row, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1968 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bag of Biscuits$9.00
4 Freshly Baked Farmhouse Buttermilk Biscuits with a Side of Honey Butter and Jam.
Kansas City Ribs$36.00
Full Rack of BBQ Pork Ribs with Mac n' Cheese, Potato Salad, and House Pickles.
Mac n' Cheese$9.00
House Recipe with Velveeta and Aged Cheddar
More about Southern Kin Cookhouse
Banner pic

 

Josephine

515 Somerville Ave., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC THIN$19.00
whole milk mozzarella, linny ray's sauce, basil
Burger$19.00
focaccia roll, overnight onion jam, muenster & aioli
Alone Now$23.00
the classic with ezzo pepperoni cups, pecorino, basil, & hot honey
More about Josephine
The Smoke Shop - Somerville image

 

The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row

325 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pit Boss$31.50
Need even more variety? Go big with the Pitt Boss and choose any three of our BBQ meats and three sides.
Crinkle Cut Fries$4.50
Tossed with BBQ Pit Spice
The Smoke Shop Famous Wings$11.25
Six of our world famous wings, smoked and flash fried, then coated with agave & Pit Spices
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
The Pub image

 

The Pub - Somerville

682 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE$4.99
French Fries$5.99
Hot Pastrami$13.99
More about The Pub - Somerville
Waikiki image

 

Waikiki

27 Holland St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hawaiian Bowl 🌶$15.75
ahi tuna & salmon, avocado, cucumber, sweet corn, red onion, spring mix, nori furikake with Waikiki classic sauce
Tropical Green$0.00
Cucumber, Kale, Mango, Pineapple & Chia seeds blended with Coconut water & ice
Volcano Bowl 🌶$15.75
salmon, spicy ground tuna, avocado, red onion, edamame, pickled radishes & carrots, masago, tempura crunch, scallions & sesame seeds with spicy mayo
More about Waikiki
FORGE BAKING COMPANY image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Forge Baking Company

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee - 16oz$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
Iced Coffee - 24oz$4.75
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
Bagel or Toast$3.25
Naturally leavened sourdough bagel made in-house fresh every morning. Top with Plain Cream Cheese, Scallion Cream Cheese, or Tofutti (vegan).
More about Forge Baking Company
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS** image

 

Diesel Cafe

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Latte - 16oz$5.90
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with cold Highlawn Farms milk, poured over ice. Also available with Oat or Soy Milk!
Iced Vietnamese - 24oz$5.15
Brewed iced Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk. Sweet and decadent, a Diesel classic that will have wanting more and more!
Bagel/Toast$3.25
These naturally leavened bagels come straight from our sister cafe, Forge Baking Company! Baked fresh every morning!
More about Diesel Cafe
Dali Restaurant image

 

Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar

415 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chorizo a la Plancha$10.00
grilled spanish sausage with onions & butter beans
Albondigas de Cordero$13.00
lamb meatballs in tomato-mint sauce w/Mahon cheese
Croquetas de Jamon$12.00
ham & cheese croquettes with tomato jam
More about Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar
The Highlander Cafe image

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FROZEN Italian Bread and Sausage Soup "Ribollita"$3.00
Mirepoix, Beans, Bread, House Made Chicken Sausage, Stock
Christy Moore's Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Thick and Chewy Style With Brown Sugar, Butter and Imported Belgian Chocolate Chips. Named After Ireland's Greatest Living Musician
Breakfast Sandwich Bacon, Egg & Cheese$3.00
Egg of Your Choice, With American Cheese, Bacon, on House Made Roll With Customizable Options...
More about The Highlander Cafe

