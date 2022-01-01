Somerville American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Somerville

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Fried Chicken Bowl$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
Skillet Cornbread$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
More about Orleans
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Fried Chicken Sammy$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
The Independent Pub & Restaurant image

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tenderloin Steak Tips$25.00
garlic mashed, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, crispy shallots
Veggie Burger$16.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, Arugula, Spicy Remoulade, Vegan Bun. Served with choice of fries or mixed greens.
Fries & Aioli$7.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Trina's Starlite Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Starlite-Style Burger$11.00
double burger topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
Burger$7.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
Fried Chicken$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken served with honey buttered carrots, cauliflower stuffing, and sweet corn bread
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
Foundry's Poutine$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
More about Foundry On Elm
The Pub image

 

The Pub

682 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
* STEAK TIPS$20.99
Steak Fries$5.99
Sm Wings$17.50
More about The Pub
True Bistro image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chickpea Panisse$10.00
sauce remoulade, sea salt. Gluten Free
Meyer Lemon Cheesecake$12.00
pistachio-date crust, cardamom candied pistachio
Creamy Cauliflower Gratin$24.00
leek, sage, cashew cheese, buttered breadcrumb, Violife parmesan, side of roasted Brussels sprouts
More about True Bistro
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Kale & Brussels$10.00
Tossed in Lemon vinaigrette , with Hazelnuts, Pecorino-Romano , Pears 7 Pommegranites
Nut Allergy
Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
Black Bean Veggie Burger$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
More about Highland Kitchen
Tanam image

CHICKEN

Tanam

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pork Lumpia$7.00
6.5" spring roll pieces with a pork, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion filling served with spicy house sweet and sour.
Beyond Meat Lumpia$8.00
6.5" spring roll pieces filled with beyond meat, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion served with spicy house sweet and sour. Vegan.
Twice Cooked Chicken Wings$9.00
6 wings twice cooked either naked or tossed in your sauce of choice.
More about Tanam
Spoke Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Spoke Wine Bar

89 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vermouth 3 Pack$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
8oz Chili Crisp$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru$115.00
More about Spoke Wine Bar
Elm Street Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
Thai Lettuce Wraps$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
Nuggets$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch
More about Elm Street Taproom
Vera's image

 

Vera's

70 Union Square, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
herbs & parmesan, hot honey, hearty marinara
Broccolini Fusilli$17.00
broccoli, black pepper alfredo, parmigiano-reggiano
Sausage Cavatelli$20.00
bianco & sons sausage, broccolini, sunflower pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
More about Vera's
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Green$8.25
The Breakfast Burrito$8.05
Meat & Cheese$3.50
More about Style Cafe - Somerville
Diva Indian Bistro image

 

Diva Indian Bistro

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Diva Indian Bistro
The Burren image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Burren

247 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Burren

