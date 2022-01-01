Somerville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Somerville
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken Bowl
|$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
|Skillet Cornbread
|$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Tenderloin Steak Tips
|$25.00
garlic mashed, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, crispy shallots
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, Arugula, Spicy Remoulade, Vegan Bun. Served with choice of fries or mixed greens.
|Fries & Aioli
|$7.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Starlite-Style Burger
|$11.00
double burger topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
|Burger
|$7.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
|Fried Chicken
|$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken served with honey buttered carrots, cauliflower stuffing, and sweet corn bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo
|$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
|Foundry's Poutine
|$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
The Pub
682 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|* STEAK TIPS
|$20.99
|Steak Fries
|$5.99
|Sm Wings
|$17.50
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|Chickpea Panisse
|$10.00
sauce remoulade, sea salt. Gluten Free
|Meyer Lemon Cheesecake
|$12.00
pistachio-date crust, cardamom candied pistachio
|Creamy Cauliflower Gratin
|$24.00
leek, sage, cashew cheese, buttered breadcrumb, Violife parmesan, side of roasted Brussels sprouts
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Shaved Kale & Brussels
|$10.00
Tossed in Lemon vinaigrette , with Hazelnuts, Pecorino-Romano , Pears 7 Pommegranites
Nut Allergy
|Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew
|$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
CHICKEN
Tanam
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pork Lumpia
|$7.00
6.5" spring roll pieces with a pork, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion filling served with spicy house sweet and sour.
|Beyond Meat Lumpia
|$8.00
6.5" spring roll pieces filled with beyond meat, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion served with spicy house sweet and sour. Vegan.
|Twice Cooked Chicken Wings
|$9.00
6 wings twice cooked either naked or tossed in your sauce of choice.
TAPAS
Spoke Wine Bar
89 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Vermouth 3 Pack
|$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
|8oz Chili Crisp
|$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
|NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru
|$115.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Street Taproom
256 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
|Thai Lettuce Wraps
|$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
|Nuggets
|$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch
Vera's
70 Union Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
herbs & parmesan, hot honey, hearty marinara
|Broccolini Fusilli
|$17.00
broccoli, black pepper alfredo, parmigiano-reggiano
|Sausage Cavatelli
|$20.00
bianco & sons sausage, broccolini, sunflower pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
FRENCH FRIES
Style Cafe - Somerville
60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|The Green
|$8.25
|The Breakfast Burrito
|$8.05
|Meat & Cheese
|$3.50