Somerville bakeries you'll love

Turenne Bagels image

 

Turenne Bagels

251 Washington Street, Somerville

Sausage, Egg and Cheese$8.50
house kielbasa, fried egg, smoked gouda, tabasco-ketchup (Dairy, Gluten, Egg)
Build Your Bagel$2.50
Our bagels are Montreal-Style bagels which means we bake our bagels in small batches in a Maine Wood Heat stone hearth wood-fired oven. Each bagel is carefully turned around the fire until they are just right and always fresh, like a village bakery from a time long lost. It is the starter that builds the flavor, the starting block that ends with that chew. Our bagels are hand rolled, showing those little tails that bring the bread circle together. They have a delicate sweetness from honey.
Turenne Salmon$11.00
House hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill (Dairy, Gluten, Seafood, Allium)
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
Vinal Bakery image

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
Sausage McVinal$9.00
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
Maple Latte$5.25
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
FORGE BAKING COMPANY image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
The Pallet$8.00
Egg, cheese, pesto, fresh tomato, roasted onions on fresh focaccia.
Iced Coffee - 24oz$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
Hot Coffee - 16oz$3.34
Intelligentsia's House Blend
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company image

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
boneless chicken thigh, remoulade, dill pickle, american cheese on potato roll.
Large Hot Coffee$3.50
Freshly brewed Counter Culture drip coffee
Egg & Cheese$6.00
farm fresh egg , greens & cheddar cheese on a winter hill portuguese roll
BLOC CAFE image

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Terrace$13.00
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
Chai - 16oz$4.95
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach
3 Little Figs image

 

3 Little Figs

278 Highland Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (693 reviews)
YOGURT$4.00
Amazing Greek Yogurt with Honey!
Add Granola (gluten free) and Seasonal Fruit for $1 ea
VILLAGE$10.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Honey | Olive Oil | House Focaccia
TURKEY APPLE BRIE$10.00
Roasted Turkey | Green Apples | Brie | Arugula | Dijon Mustard | Toasted Ciabatta
Restaurant banner

 

Ola Cafe

112 Broadway, Somerville

