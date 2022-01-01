Somerville bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Somerville
More about Turenne Bagels
Turenne Bagels
251 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese
|$8.50
house kielbasa, fried egg, smoked gouda, tabasco-ketchup (Dairy, Gluten, Egg)
|Build Your Bagel
|$2.50
Our bagels are Montreal-Style bagels which means we bake our bagels in small batches in a Maine Wood Heat stone hearth wood-fired oven. Each bagel is carefully turned around the fire until they are just right and always fresh, like a village bakery from a time long lost. It is the starter that builds the flavor, the starting block that ends with that chew. Our bagels are hand rolled, showing those little tails that bring the bread circle together. They have a delicate sweetness from honey.
|Turenne Salmon
|$11.00
House hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill (Dairy, Gluten, Seafood, Allium)
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
|Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
|$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
|Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)
|$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
More about Vinal Bakery
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
|Sausage McVinal
|$9.00
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
|Maple Latte
|$5.25
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|The Pallet
|$8.00
Egg, cheese, pesto, fresh tomato, roasted onions on fresh focaccia.
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
|Hot Coffee - 16oz
|$3.34
Intelligentsia's House Blend
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
boneless chicken thigh, remoulade, dill pickle, american cheese on potato roll.
|Large Hot Coffee
|$3.50
Freshly brewed Counter Culture drip coffee
|Egg & Cheese
|$6.00
farm fresh egg , greens & cheddar cheese on a winter hill portuguese roll
More about BLOC CAFE
SALADS
BLOC CAFE
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Terrace
|$13.00
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
|Chai - 16oz
|$4.95
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach
More about 3 Little Figs
3 Little Figs
278 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|YOGURT
|$4.00
Amazing Greek Yogurt with Honey!
Add Granola (gluten free) and Seasonal Fruit for $1 ea
|VILLAGE
|$10.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Honey | Olive Oil | House Focaccia
|TURKEY APPLE BRIE
|$10.00
Roasted Turkey | Green Apples | Brie | Arugula | Dijon Mustard | Toasted Ciabatta