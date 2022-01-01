Somerville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Somerville
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken Bowl
|$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
|Skillet Cornbread
|$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
253 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Arepitas de chorizo
|$16.00
Colombian grilled corn pockets filled with grilled chorizo, fresh Colombian farmer's cheese, tomato chutney + guacamole (gf)
|Albóndigas
|$6.00
Beef meatballs in a guava/onion/tomato sauce
|Patatas fritas
|$8.00
Hand-cut french fries + grandma’s spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Tenderloin Steak Tips
|$25.00
garlic mashed, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, crispy shallots
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, Arugula, Spicy Remoulade, Vegan Bun. Served with choice of fries or mixed greens.
|Fries & Aioli
|$7.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli
Variety Bar
1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville
|Popular items
|Hot Chocolate Salty Balls
|$13.00
Brandy, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dark Hot Chocolate, Sea Salt
|Getting Figgy With It
|$13.00
Bourbon, Fig, Lemon, Egg White, Tobacco Bitters
|Yoo-Hoo Espresso Martini
|$13.00
We make our cold brew with yoo-hoo. Because fuck water. Vodka, Cold Brew Yoo-Hoo, Ristretto, Molé Bitters
The Jungle
6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville
|Popular items
|Falafel & Date Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, fried falafel, shaved
parmesan, dates, croutons & side of
Caesar dressing
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked turkey breast, turkey bacon,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce &
choice of side
|Tater Tot-Chos
|$12.00
Tater tots with cheese, diced tomatoes,
onions, jalapeños, cilantro
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Rosebud Cheeseburger
|$16.00
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, iceburg lettuce, tomato, shaved
red onion, wicked good sauce, brioche bun
|Chicken + Waffle
|$17.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
apple cider glaze, crispy bacon, pomegranate seeds
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Starlite-Style Burger
|$11.00
double burger topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
|Burger
|$7.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
|Fried Chicken
|$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken served with honey buttered carrots, cauliflower stuffing, and sweet corn bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo
|$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
|Foundry's Poutine
|$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
BARRA
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Cecina Taco
|$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
|Gringa
|$9.00
cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas
|Costra | Beef
|$9.00
Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on 2 corn tortillas and avocado salsa
BBQ
Southern Kin Cookhouse
500 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cornbread
|$9.00
House made and buttery, served with honey butter and jam
|Mac n' Cheese
|$9.00
House recipe with Velveeta and Aged Cheddar
|Kin Wings
|$14.00
10 wings, fried and grilled. Choice of sauce: hot honey buffalo or bourbon bbq
The Pub
682 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|* STEAK TIPS
|$20.99
|Steak Fries
|$5.99
|Sm Wings
|$17.50
CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Amuse - May Release (May 27th ONLY)
|$46.00
A box of bites crafted by Louis DiBiccari for enjoying at home, perfect with your favorite bottle of sparkling wine.
Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate allergies or dietary restrictions.
|Daiquiri
|$45.00
Rum, lime, cane sugar
|bully boy barrel aged negroni
|$13.00
bully boy gin, campari, vermouth
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Shaved Kale & Brussels
|$10.00
Tossed in Lemon vinaigrette , with Hazelnuts, Pecorino-Romano , Pears 7 Pommegranites
Nut Allergy
|Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew
|$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
PIZZA
T&B Wood-Fired
251 Washington St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$15.00
peas and wild morel mushrooms
|Mushroom - LG
|$25.00
hen-of-the-woods, shiitake, oregano, garlic, ricotta, citrus
|"Nduja - SM
|$19.00
spicy sausage, tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian chili vinaigrette
CHICKEN
Tanam
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pork Lumpia
|$7.00
6.5" spring roll pieces with a pork, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion filling served with spicy house sweet and sour.
|Beyond Meat Lumpia
|$8.00
6.5" spring roll pieces filled with beyond meat, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion served with spicy house sweet and sour. Vegan.
|Twice Cooked Chicken Wings
|$9.00
6 wings twice cooked either naked or tossed in your sauce of choice.
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
|Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
TAPAS
Spoke Wine Bar
89 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Vermouth 3 Pack
|$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
|8oz Chili Crisp
|$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
|NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru
|$115.00
backbar
9 Sanborn Court, Somerville
|Popular items
|Warmth for a Bitter Soul
|$20.00
Yes it's sad that we're not open for NYE. And yes this year has been rough. So wallow in your bitterness with this slow sipping cocktail with apple brandy, vermouth and rhubarb amaro
|Milk Punch
|$20.00
Imagine a bourbon old fashioned and a glass of mulled spiced wine mixed together and then smoothed out into clarified milk punch! That's what we did!
|Dumbledore's Office
|$20.00
Our best selling drink of all time!
Gin, lemon, st-germain, limoncello, passion fruit and ginger! Add eggwhite if you'd like, or go off script and top it with soda, gingerale or champagne!
SMOKED SALMON
BRONWYN
255 Washington St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Schnitzel
|$24.99
Entrée Portion includes:
crispy pork cutlet, dill crème fraîche, sauerkraut, bratkartoffeln potatoes
|Spatzle & Sausage
|$24.99
Entrée Portion includes:
Swabian-style noodle, spinach, cheese & One Haus-made Sausage (on the side)
|The Mystery 4-Pack
|$19.99
A "Mystery" 4-pack of Polish & German 16oz cans
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Street Taproom
256 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
|Thai Lettuce Wraps
|$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
|Nuggets
|$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Avenue Cobb
|$14.00
romaine, carrot, tomato, red onion, egg, quinoa, feta, avocado, bacon, poppy seed dressing
|Togarashi Fries
|$8.00
fries tossed in togarashi spice. Served with truffle aioli
|Caesar
|$13.00
romaine, kale, tomato, parmesan streusel, caesar dressing
Vera's
70 Union Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
herbs & parmesan, hot honey, hearty marinara
|Broccolini Fusilli
|$17.00
broccoli, black pepper alfredo, parmigiano-reggiano
|Sausage Cavatelli
|$20.00
bianco & sons sausage, broccolini, sunflower pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria
400 Assembly Row, Somerville