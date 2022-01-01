Somerville bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Somerville

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Fried Chicken Bowl$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
Skillet Cornbread$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
Orleans
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Fried Chicken Sammy$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
Five Horses Tavern
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

253 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepitas de chorizo$16.00
Colombian grilled corn pockets filled with grilled chorizo, fresh Colombian farmer's cheese, tomato chutney + guacamole (gf)
Albóndigas$6.00
Beef meatballs in a guava/onion/tomato sauce
Patatas fritas$8.00
Hand-cut french fries + grandma’s spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
The Independent Pub & Restaurant image

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tenderloin Steak Tips$25.00
garlic mashed, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, crispy shallots
Veggie Burger$16.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, Arugula, Spicy Remoulade, Vegan Bun. Served with choice of fries or mixed greens.
Fries & Aioli$7.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Variety Bar image

 

Variety Bar

1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chocolate Salty Balls$13.00
Brandy, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dark Hot Chocolate, Sea Salt
Getting Figgy With It$13.00
Bourbon, Fig, Lemon, Egg White, Tobacco Bitters
Yoo-Hoo Espresso Martini$13.00
We make our cold brew with yoo-hoo. Because fuck water. Vodka, Cold Brew Yoo-Hoo, Ristretto, Molé Bitters
Variety Bar
The Jungle image

 

The Jungle

6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel & Date Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, fried falafel, shaved
parmesan, dates, croutons & side of
Caesar dressing
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.00
Smoked turkey breast, turkey bacon,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce &
choice of side
Tater Tot-Chos$12.00
Tater tots with cheese, diced tomatoes,
onions, jalapeños, cilantro
The Jungle
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rosebud Cheeseburger$16.00
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, iceburg lettuce, tomato, shaved
red onion, wicked good sauce, brioche bun
Chicken + Waffle$17.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
apple cider glaze, crispy bacon, pomegranate seeds
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Trina's Starlite Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Starlite-Style Burger$11.00
double burger topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
Burger$7.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
Fried Chicken$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken served with honey buttered carrots, cauliflower stuffing, and sweet corn bread
Trina's Starlite Lounge
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
Foundry's Poutine$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
Foundry On Elm
BARRA image

 

BARRA

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cecina Taco$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
Gringa$9.00
cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas
Costra | Beef$9.00
Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on 2 corn tortillas and avocado salsa
BARRA
Southern Kin Cookhouse image

BBQ

Southern Kin Cookhouse

500 Assembly Row, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1968 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cornbread$9.00
House made and buttery, served with honey butter and jam
Mac n' Cheese$9.00
House recipe with Velveeta and Aged Cheddar
Kin Wings$14.00
10 wings, fried and grilled. Choice of sauce: hot honey buffalo or bourbon bbq
Southern Kin Cookhouse
The Pub image

 

The Pub

682 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
* STEAK TIPS$20.99
Steak Fries$5.99
Sm Wings$17.50
The Pub
CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge image

 

CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Amuse - May Release (May 27th ONLY)$46.00
A box of bites crafted by Louis DiBiccari for enjoying at home, perfect with your favorite bottle of sparkling wine.
Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate allergies or dietary restrictions.
Daiquiri$45.00
Rum, lime, cane sugar
bully boy barrel aged negroni$13.00
bully boy gin, campari, vermouth
CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Kale & Brussels$10.00
Tossed in Lemon vinaigrette , with Hazelnuts, Pecorino-Romano , Pears 7 Pommegranites
Nut Allergy
Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
Black Bean Veggie Burger$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
Highland Kitchen
T&B Wood-Fired image

PIZZA

T&B Wood-Fired

251 Washington St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$15.00
peas and wild morel mushrooms
Mushroom - LG$25.00
hen-of-the-woods, shiitake, oregano, garlic, ricotta, citrus
"Nduja - SM$19.00
spicy sausage, tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian chili vinaigrette
T&B Wood-Fired
Tanam image

CHICKEN

Tanam

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pork Lumpia$7.00
6.5" spring roll pieces with a pork, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion filling served with spicy house sweet and sour.
Beyond Meat Lumpia$8.00
6.5" spring roll pieces filled with beyond meat, carrot, celery, shallot, and onion served with spicy house sweet and sour. Vegan.
Twice Cooked Chicken Wings$9.00
6 wings twice cooked either naked or tossed in your sauce of choice.
Tanam
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Painted Burro
Spoke Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Spoke Wine Bar

89 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vermouth 3 Pack$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
8oz Chili Crisp$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru$115.00
Spoke Wine Bar
backbar image

 

backbar

9 Sanborn Court, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Warmth for a Bitter Soul$20.00
Yes it's sad that we're not open for NYE. And yes this year has been rough. So wallow in your bitterness with this slow sipping cocktail with apple brandy, vermouth and rhubarb amaro
Milk Punch$20.00
Imagine a bourbon old fashioned and a glass of mulled spiced wine mixed together and then smoothed out into clarified milk punch! That's what we did!
Dumbledore's Office$20.00
Our best selling drink of all time!
Gin, lemon, st-germain, limoncello, passion fruit and ginger! Add eggwhite if you'd like, or go off script and top it with soda, gingerale or champagne!
backbar
BRONWYN image

SMOKED SALMON

BRONWYN

255 Washington St, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Schnitzel$24.99
Entrée Portion includes:
crispy pork cutlet, dill crème fraîche, sauerkraut, bratkartoffeln potatoes
Spatzle & Sausage$24.99
Entrée Portion includes:
Swabian-style noodle, spinach, cheese & One Haus-made Sausage (on the side)
The Mystery 4-Pack$19.99
A "Mystery" 4-pack of Polish & German 16oz cans
BRONWYN
Elm Street Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
Thai Lettuce Wraps$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
Nuggets$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch
Elm Street Taproom
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avenue Cobb$14.00
romaine, carrot, tomato, red onion, egg, quinoa, feta, avocado, bacon, poppy seed dressing
Togarashi Fries$8.00
fries tossed in togarashi spice. Served with truffle aioli
Caesar$13.00
romaine, kale, tomato, parmesan streusel, caesar dressing
Avenue kitchen + bar
Vera's image

 

Vera's

70 Union Square, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
herbs & parmesan, hot honey, hearty marinara
Broccolini Fusilli$17.00
broccoli, black pepper alfredo, parmigiano-reggiano
Sausage Cavatelli$20.00
bianco & sons sausage, broccolini, sunflower pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
Vera's
La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria image

 

La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria

400 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria
The Burren image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Burren

247 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
The Burren

