Somerville breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Somerville

Mike & Patty's Union Square image

 

Mike & Patty's Union Square

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina Caviar$8.00
fried egg, sausage patty and pimento cheese on our house-made english muffin
Baller$9.50
acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin
Grilled Crack$9.50
fried egg, 2x bacon, american, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough
More about Mike & Patty's Union Square
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
More about Revival Cafe
Vinal Bakery image

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
Sausage McVinal$9.00
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
Maple Latte$5.25
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
More about Vinal Bakery
True Bistro image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chickpea Panisse$10.00
sauce remoulade, sea salt. Gluten Free
Meyer Lemon Cheesecake$12.00
pistachio-date crust, cardamom candied pistachio
Creamy Cauliflower Gratin$24.00
leek, sage, cashew cheese, buttered breadcrumb, Violife parmesan, side of roasted Brussels sprouts
More about True Bistro
Juliet image

 

Juliet

263 Washington street, Somerville

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
pasta Bolognese$24.00
tomato, pork, beef, chicken, Grana Padano
pasta pomodoro$18.00
spaghetti, pomodoro sauce, Grana Padano
risotto$24.00
wild roasted mushrooms, garlic cream, lemon, herb, Grana Padano
More about Juliet
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Kale & Brussels$10.00
Tossed in Lemon vinaigrette , with Hazelnuts, Pecorino-Romano , Pears 7 Pommegranites
Nut Allergy
Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
Black Bean Veggie Burger$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
More about Highland Kitchen
Oat Shop image

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sriracha Fried Egg$7.25
Free range egg, with roasted honey sriracha brussels sprouts, over savory oats
with cashew butter, sriracha, and soy sauce. Contains nuts.
Power Muffin$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
Large hot Coffee (16oz)$3.50
16oz single origin coffee, roasted by Broadsheet Coffee
More about Oat Shop
BLOC CAFE image

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Terrace$13.00
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
Chai - 16oz$4.95
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach
More about BLOC CAFE
3 Little Figs image

 

3 Little Figs

278 Highland Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
YOGURT$4.00
Amazing Greek Yogurt with Honey!
Add Granola (gluten free) and Seasonal Fruit for $1 ea
VILLAGE$10.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Honey | Olive Oil | House Focaccia
TURKEY APPLE BRIE$10.00
Roasted Turkey | Green Apples | Brie | Arugula | Dijon Mustard | Toasted Ciabatta
More about 3 Little Figs
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Green$8.25
The Breakfast Burrito$8.05
Meat & Cheese$3.50
More about Style Cafe - Somerville
Restaurant banner

 

Midici Somerville

463 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MIDICI HOUSE SALAD$9.00
seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
RED MARINARA (VEGAN)$13.00
house tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil
BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ$13.00
sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce
More about Midici Somerville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Somerville

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Soup

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston