Somerville breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Somerville
Mike & Patty's Union Square
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Carolina Caviar
|$8.00
fried egg, sausage patty and pimento cheese on our house-made english muffin
|Baller
|$9.50
acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin
|Grilled Crack
|$9.50
fried egg, 2x bacon, american, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
|Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
|$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
|Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)
|$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
|Sausage McVinal
|$9.00
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
|Maple Latte
|$5.25
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|Chickpea Panisse
|$10.00
sauce remoulade, sea salt. Gluten Free
|Meyer Lemon Cheesecake
|$12.00
pistachio-date crust, cardamom candied pistachio
|Creamy Cauliflower Gratin
|$24.00
leek, sage, cashew cheese, buttered breadcrumb, Violife parmesan, side of roasted Brussels sprouts
Juliet
263 Washington street, Somerville
|Popular items
|pasta Bolognese
|$24.00
tomato, pork, beef, chicken, Grana Padano
|pasta pomodoro
|$18.00
spaghetti, pomodoro sauce, Grana Padano
|risotto
|$24.00
wild roasted mushrooms, garlic cream, lemon, herb, Grana Padano
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Shaved Kale & Brussels
|$10.00
Tossed in Lemon vinaigrette , with Hazelnuts, Pecorino-Romano , Pears 7 Pommegranites
Nut Allergy
|Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew
|$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Sriracha Fried Egg
|$7.25
Free range egg, with roasted honey sriracha brussels sprouts, over savory oats
with cashew butter, sriracha, and soy sauce. Contains nuts.
|Power Muffin
|$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
|Large hot Coffee (16oz)
|$3.50
16oz single origin coffee, roasted by Broadsheet Coffee
BLOC CAFE
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Terrace
|$13.00
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
|Chai - 16oz
|$4.95
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach
3 Little Figs
278 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|YOGURT
|$4.00
Amazing Greek Yogurt with Honey!
Add Granola (gluten free) and Seasonal Fruit for $1 ea
|VILLAGE
|$10.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Honey | Olive Oil | House Focaccia
|TURKEY APPLE BRIE
|$10.00
Roasted Turkey | Green Apples | Brie | Arugula | Dijon Mustard | Toasted Ciabatta
Style Cafe - Somerville
60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|The Green
|$8.25
|The Breakfast Burrito
|$8.05
|Meat & Cheese
|$3.50
Midici Somerville
463 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Popular items
|MIDICI HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|RED MARINARA (VEGAN)
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil
|BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ
|$13.00
sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce