Somerville cafés you'll love

Mike & Patty's Union Square
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Carolina Caviar
|$8.00
fried egg, sausage patty and pimento cheese on our house-made english muffin
|Baller
|$9.50
acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin
|Grilled Crack
|$9.50
fried egg, 2x bacon, american, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
|Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
|$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
|Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)
|$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
|Sausage McVinal
|$9.00
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
|Maple Latte
|$5.25
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|The Pallet
|$8.00
Egg, cheese, pesto, fresh tomato, roasted onions on fresh focaccia.
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
|Hot Coffee - 16oz
|$3.34
Intelligentsia's House Blend
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
|Bagel
|$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
|Cappuccino - 8oz
|$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Juliet
263 Washington street, Somerville
|pasta Bolognese
|$24.00
tomato, pork, beef, chicken, Grana Padano
|pasta pomodoro
|$18.00
spaghetti, pomodoro sauce, Grana Padano
|risotto
|$24.00
wild roasted mushrooms, garlic cream, lemon, herb, Grana Padano
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Sriracha Fried Egg
|$7.25
Free range egg, with roasted honey sriracha brussels sprouts, over savory oats
with cashew butter, sriracha, and soy sauce. Contains nuts.
|Power Muffin
|$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
|Large hot Coffee (16oz)
|$3.50
16oz single origin coffee, roasted by Broadsheet Coffee
3 Little Figs
278 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|YOGURT
|$4.00
Amazing Greek Yogurt with Honey!
Add Granola (gluten free) and Seasonal Fruit for $1 ea
|VILLAGE
|$10.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Honey | Olive Oil | House Focaccia
|TURKEY APPLE BRIE
|$10.00
Roasted Turkey | Green Apples | Brie | Arugula | Dijon Mustard | Toasted Ciabatta
Style Cafe - Somerville
60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville
|The Green
|$8.25
|The Breakfast Burrito
|$8.05
|Meat & Cheese
|$3.50