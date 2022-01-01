Somerville sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Somerville
More about Mike & Patty's Union Square
Mike & Patty's Union Square
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Carolina Caviar
|$8.00
fried egg, sausage patty and pimento cheese on our house-made english muffin
|Baller
|$9.50
acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin
|Grilled Crack
|$9.50
fried egg, 2x bacon, american, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough
More about Mortadella Head
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Small Boneless Wings
|$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
|The Italian
|$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
More about Pennypacker Food truck
Pennypacker Food truck
514c Medford St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Porchetta
|$12.95
Whole sandwich served with daily accompaniment
|Fried Chicken
|$12.95
Whole fried chicken sandwich with honey and spicy dill pickles on a cheddar jalapeno biscuit
|Half Porchetta
|$7.50
Half Sandwich served with one daily accompaniment
More about DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
|Bagel
|$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
|Cappuccino - 8oz
|$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
More about Pronto at Assembly Row
Pronto at Assembly Row
405 ASSEMBLY ROW, SOMERVILLE
|Popular items
|The Mustang
|$12.95
Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Genoa Salami, & American Cheese
|Chicken Parm
|$11.95
Breaded Chicken Cutlets Toasted with Mozzarella Cheese & Pomodoro Sauce
|Italian
|$10.95
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Mortadella and Provolone Cheese
More about Broadway Eatery
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$8.50
Lamb & beef combo, tomato, red onion & homemade tzatziki
|Chicken Fingers
Tasty chicken fingers for your dining pleasure!
|Small Pizza
|$8.75
Homemade 12 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses
More about Hot Box
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hot Box
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Classic
|$9.50
house tomato sauce with mozz and cheddar cheese
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.50
fresh chicken, buffalo sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, ranch and scallions
|Roni
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, pepperoni
More about Pennypacker's
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pennypacker's
514C Medford St, Somerville
|Popular items
|OG Potatoes
|$6.00
crushed, fried potatoes, topped with gorgonzola cheese, jalapenos, and EVOO
|Porchetta Sandwich
daily accompaniment, on ciabatta
|Lamb Shank Sandwich
Lamb shank braised in pomegranate, feta, fried pickles, herbs, on sourdough