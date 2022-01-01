Somerville sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Somerville

Mike & Patty's Union Square image

 

Mike & Patty's Union Square

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina Caviar$8.00
fried egg, sausage patty and pimento cheese on our house-made english muffin
Baller$9.50
acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin
Grilled Crack$9.50
fried egg, 2x bacon, american, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough
More about Mike & Patty's Union Square
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Boneless Wings$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
The Italian$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
More about Mortadella Head
Pennypacker Food truck image

 

Pennypacker Food truck

514c Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Porchetta$12.95
Whole sandwich served with daily accompaniment
Fried Chicken$12.95
Whole fried chicken sandwich with honey and spicy dill pickles on a cheddar jalapeno biscuit
Half Porchetta$7.50
Half Sandwich served with one daily accompaniment
More about Pennypacker Food truck
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS** image

 

DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee - 24oz$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
Bagel$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
Cappuccino - 8oz$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
More about DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
Pronto at Assembly Row image

 

Pronto at Assembly Row

405 ASSEMBLY ROW, SOMERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mustang$12.95
Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Genoa Salami, & American Cheese
Chicken Parm$11.95
Breaded Chicken Cutlets Toasted with Mozzarella Cheese & Pomodoro Sauce
Italian$10.95
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Mortadella and Provolone Cheese
More about Pronto at Assembly Row
Broadway Eatery image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$8.50
Lamb & beef combo, tomato, red onion & homemade tzatziki
Chicken Fingers
Tasty chicken fingers for your dining pleasure!
Small Pizza$8.75
Homemade 12 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses
More about Broadway Eatery
Hot Box image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hot Box

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic$9.50
house tomato sauce with mozz and cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
fresh chicken, buffalo sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, ranch and scallions
Roni$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, pepperoni
More about Hot Box
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pennypacker's

514C Medford St, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (189 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Potatoes$6.00
crushed, fried potatoes, topped with gorgonzola cheese, jalapenos, and EVOO
Porchetta Sandwich
daily accompaniment, on ciabatta
Lamb Shank Sandwich
Lamb shank braised in pomegranate, feta, fried pickles, herbs, on sourdough
More about Pennypacker's
Dave's Fresh Pasta image

 

Dave's Fresh Pasta

81 Holland Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dave's Fresh Pasta

