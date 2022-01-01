Somerville Italian restaurants you'll love

Somerville restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Somerville

Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Boneless Wings$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
The Italian$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
More about Mortadella Head
Posto image

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bolognese$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
Eggplant Pizza$20.00
fried eggplant | mozzarella | fontina | sliced garlic | caramelized onion | basil
Arugula Salad$13.00
endive | gorgonzola picante | red onion | honey & thyme vinaigrette
More about Posto
Mike's Food and Spirits image

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sirloin Steak Tips$19.95
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria image

 

La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria

400 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria
Restaurant banner

 

Midici Somerville

463 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MIDICI HOUSE SALAD$9.00
seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
RED MARINARA (VEGAN)$13.00
house tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil
BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ$13.00
sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce
More about Midici Somerville

