Somerville Italian restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Small Boneless Wings
|$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
|The Italian
|$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Bolognese
|$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
|Eggplant Pizza
|$20.00
fried eggplant | mozzarella | fontina | sliced garlic | caramelized onion | basil
|Arugula Salad
|$13.00
endive | gorgonzola picante | red onion | honey & thyme vinaigrette
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Sirloin Steak Tips
|$19.95
La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria
400 Assembly Row, Somerville
Midici Somerville
463 Assembly Row, Somerville
|MIDICI HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|RED MARINARA (VEGAN)
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil
|BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ
|$13.00
sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce