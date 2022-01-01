Somerville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Somerville

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

253 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepitas de chorizo$16.00
Colombian grilled corn pockets filled with grilled chorizo, fresh Colombian farmer's cheese, tomato chutney + guacamole (gf)
Albóndigas$6.00
Beef meatballs in a guava/onion/tomato sauce
Patatas fritas$8.00
Hand-cut french fries + grandma’s spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)
More about Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
BARRA image

 

BARRA

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cecina Taco$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
Gringa$9.00
cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas
Costra | Beef$9.00
Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on 2 corn tortillas and avocado salsa
More about BARRA
Sarma Restaurant image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sarma Restaurant

249 Pearl Street, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (5849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Tagine$17.00
tomato coconut curry, chickpeas, hot peppers, buttered almonds, hand-rolled semolina couscous, cilantro
Green Pea Falafel$14.00
potato hummus, cabbage tzatziki, cucumber salad. Nut free
Gyro Bread$4.00
zaatar.
Dairy and nut free.
More about Sarma Restaurant
Dali Restaurant image

 

Dali Restaurant

415 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alcachofas Rellenas$13.00
baked mushroom-filled artichokes with manchego cheese
Patatas Bravas$9.00
deep-fried potatoes with piquant tomato sauce & garlic alioli
Churros$8.00
fried dough sticks with warm chocolate sauce OR dulce de leche
More about Dali Restaurant

