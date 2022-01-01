Somerville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
253 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Arepitas de chorizo
|$16.00
Colombian grilled corn pockets filled with grilled chorizo, fresh Colombian farmer's cheese, tomato chutney + guacamole (gf)
|Albóndigas
|$6.00
Beef meatballs in a guava/onion/tomato sauce
|Patatas fritas
|$8.00
Hand-cut french fries + grandma’s spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)
BARRA
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Cecina Taco
|$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
|Gringa
|$9.00
cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas
|Costra | Beef
|$9.00
Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on 2 corn tortillas and avocado salsa
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sarma Restaurant
249 Pearl Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Tagine
|$17.00
tomato coconut curry, chickpeas, hot peppers, buttered almonds, hand-rolled semolina couscous, cilantro
|Green Pea Falafel
|$14.00
potato hummus, cabbage tzatziki, cucumber salad. Nut free
|Gyro Bread
|$4.00
zaatar.
Dairy and nut free.
Dali Restaurant
415 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Alcachofas Rellenas
|$13.00
baked mushroom-filled artichokes with manchego cheese
|Patatas Bravas
|$9.00
deep-fried potatoes with piquant tomato sauce & garlic alioli
|Churros
|$8.00
fried dough sticks with warm chocolate sauce OR dulce de leche