Somerville pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Somerville
More about American Flatbread
American Flatbread
45 Day St, Somerville
|Popular items
|LG Cheese & Herb
|$15.25
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
|Goat Salad
|$10.75
Evolution salad with Valley View Farms goat cheese
|LG Medicine Wheel
|$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
More about Mortadella Head
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Small Boneless Wings
|$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
|The Italian
|$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
More about Posto
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
|Eggplant Pizza
|$20.00
fried eggplant | mozzarella | fontina | sliced garlic | caramelized onion | basil
|Arugula Salad
|$13.00
endive | gorgonzola picante | red onion | honey & thyme vinaigrette
More about T&B Wood-Fired
PIZZA
T&B Wood-Fired
251 Washington St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$15.00
peas and wild morel mushrooms
|Mushroom - LG
|$25.00
hen-of-the-woods, shiitake, oregano, garlic, ricotta, citrus
|"Nduja - SM
|$19.00
spicy sausage, tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian chili vinaigrette
More about Pronto at Assembly Row
Pronto at Assembly Row
405 ASSEMBLY ROW, SOMERVILLE
|Popular items
|The Mustang
|$12.95
Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Genoa Salami, & American Cheese
|Chicken Parm
|$11.95
Breaded Chicken Cutlets Toasted with Mozzarella Cheese & Pomodoro Sauce
|Italian
|$10.95
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Mortadella and Provolone Cheese
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Avenue Cobb
|$14.00
romaine, carrot, tomato, red onion, egg, quinoa, feta, avocado, bacon, poppy seed dressing
|Togarashi Fries
|$8.00
fries tossed in togarashi spice. Served with truffle aioli
|Caesar
|$13.00
romaine, kale, tomato, parmesan streusel, caesar dressing
More about Broadway Eatery
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$8.50
Lamb & beef combo, tomato, red onion & homemade tzatziki
|Chicken Fingers
Tasty chicken fingers for your dining pleasure!
|Small Pizza
|$8.75
Homemade 12 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses
More about Hot Box
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hot Box
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Classic
|$9.50
house tomato sauce with mozz and cheddar cheese
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.50
fresh chicken, buffalo sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, ranch and scallions
|Roni
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, pepperoni
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Sirloin Steak Tips
|$19.95
More about Midici Somerville
Midici Somerville
463 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Popular items
|MIDICI HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|RED MARINARA (VEGAN)
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil
|BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ
|$13.00
sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce