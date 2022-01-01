Somerville pizza restaurants you'll love

American Flatbread image

 

American Flatbread

45 Day St, Somerville

LG Cheese & Herb$15.25
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Goat Salad$10.75
Evolution salad with Valley View Farms goat cheese
LG Medicine Wheel$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
Small Boneless Wings$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
The Italian$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
Posto image

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
Bolognese$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
Eggplant Pizza$20.00
fried eggplant | mozzarella | fontina | sliced garlic | caramelized onion | basil
Arugula Salad$13.00
endive | gorgonzola picante | red onion | honey & thyme vinaigrette
T&B Wood-Fired image

PIZZA

T&B Wood-Fired

251 Washington St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Arancini$15.00
peas and wild morel mushrooms
Mushroom - LG$25.00
hen-of-the-woods, shiitake, oregano, garlic, ricotta, citrus
"Nduja - SM$19.00
spicy sausage, tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian chili vinaigrette
Pronto at Assembly Row image

 

Pronto at Assembly Row

405 ASSEMBLY ROW, SOMERVILLE

The Mustang$12.95
Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Genoa Salami, & American Cheese
Chicken Parm$11.95
Breaded Chicken Cutlets Toasted with Mozzarella Cheese & Pomodoro Sauce
Italian$10.95
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Mortadella and Provolone Cheese
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
Avenue Cobb$14.00
romaine, carrot, tomato, red onion, egg, quinoa, feta, avocado, bacon, poppy seed dressing
Togarashi Fries$8.00
fries tossed in togarashi spice. Served with truffle aioli
Caesar$13.00
romaine, kale, tomato, parmesan streusel, caesar dressing
Broadway Eatery image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Gyro$8.50
Lamb & beef combo, tomato, red onion & homemade tzatziki
Chicken Fingers
Tasty chicken fingers for your dining pleasure!
Small Pizza$8.75
Homemade 12 inch dough, homemade sauce & our blend of cheddar, mozzarella & monterey jack cheeses
Hot Box image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hot Box

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (650 reviews)
Classic$9.50
house tomato sauce with mozz and cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
fresh chicken, buffalo sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, ranch and scallions
Roni$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, pepperoni
Mike's Food and Spirits image

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

Sirloin Steak Tips$19.95
Restaurant banner

 

Midici Somerville

463 Assembly Row, Somerville

MIDICI HOUSE SALAD$9.00
seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
RED MARINARA (VEGAN)$13.00
house tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil
BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ$13.00
sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce
