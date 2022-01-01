Somerville seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Somerville
More about Manoa Poke Shop
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Salmon Shoyu Poke
Salmon, tamari, sweet onion, scallion
|Pineapple Cake
|$5.00
Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!
|Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Large side serving of our beloved mochiko fried chicken!
More about celeste
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
celeste
21 Bow St, Somerville
|Popular items
|carapulcra / incan potato, chicken and pork stew with porto wine (g)
|$24.00
Incan stew prepared with dehydrated Peruvian potato, toasted and soaked overnight, slow cooked with ají amarillo, panca pepper, chicken, pork, peanuts, Porto wine
|pisco sour for 2
|$22.00
pisco caravedo, lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, bitters
|causa de aguacate y tomate (gf, d optional)
|$13.00
mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with avocado and tomato, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce
More about Out of the Blue
Out of the Blue
215 elm street, somerville
|Popular items
|Fried Haddock
|$25.00
french fries, onion rings, cole slaw
|Sautéed Broccoli And Spinach
|$7.00
with olive and garlic
|Baked Haddock
|$25.00
Romano herbed breadcrumbs with olive oil and garlic
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Country Style Pad Thai
|$11.00
An authentic hot and spicy version of stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, crispy tofu, dried little shrimp and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
🌶 Spicy
|Pad See You
|$10.00
Fresh wide noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli and carrots in house special soy sauce.
|Crazy Noodles
|$10.00
Hot and spicy fresh wide noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots and basil leaves in house special spicy sauce.
🌶 Spicy