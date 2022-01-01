Somerville seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Somerville

Manoa Poke Shop image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Shoyu Poke
Salmon, tamari, sweet onion, scallion
Pineapple Cake$5.00
Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!
Fried Chicken$13.00
Large side serving of our beloved mochiko fried chicken!
More about Manoa Poke Shop
celeste image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

celeste

21 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 5 (3061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
carapulcra / incan potato, chicken and pork stew with porto wine (g)$24.00
Incan stew prepared with dehydrated Peruvian potato, toasted and soaked overnight, slow cooked with ají amarillo, panca pepper, chicken, pork, peanuts, Porto wine
pisco sour for 2$22.00
pisco caravedo, lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, bitters
causa de aguacate y tomate (gf, d optional)$13.00
mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with avocado and tomato, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce
More about celeste
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Haddock$25.00
french fries, onion rings, cole slaw
Sautéed Broccoli And Spinach$7.00
with olive and garlic
Baked Haddock$25.00
Romano herbed breadcrumbs with olive oil and garlic
More about Out of the Blue
Lemon Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Style Pad Thai$11.00
An authentic hot and spicy version of stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, crispy tofu, dried little shrimp and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
🌶 Spicy
Pad See You$10.00
Fresh wide noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli and carrots in house special soy sauce.
Crazy Noodles$10.00
Hot and spicy fresh wide noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots and basil leaves in house special spicy sauce.
🌶 Spicy
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria image

 

La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria

400 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Somerville

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Soup

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston