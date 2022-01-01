Davis Square restaurants you'll love
Davis Square's top cuisines
Must-try Davis Square restaurants
More about Orleans
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken Bowl
|$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
|Skillet Cornbread
|$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about DAKZEN
NOODLES
DAKZEN
195 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mow
|$8.95
Fresh rice noodles in FLAT shape stir up with oyster sauce,garlic,fresh chili,bamboo,holy basil,young peppercorn,baby’s corn,onions&red peppers. Topped white peppers.
|Khao Soi
|$8.95
Authentic and traditional of Thailand’s Northern curry noodles soup. Egg noodles,red onions,pickled mustard,broiled egg,lime wedge, fresh cilantro&topped with golden fried egg noodles ball.
|Khao Grapow
|$8.95
Thailand’s most famous HOT&SPICY rice plate. Fresh Thai’s bird chili&fresh garlic fires up on wok with special dark”Grapow”sauce. Finished up with Thai’s authentic holy basil&white peppers.
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Rosebud Cheeseburger
|$16.00
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, iceburg lettuce, tomato, shaved
red onion, wicked good sauce, brioche bun
|Chicken + Waffle
|$17.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
apple cider glaze, crispy bacon, pomegranate seeds
More about Foundry On Elm
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo
|$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
|Foundry's Poutine
|$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
|Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
|$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
|Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)
|$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
More about Posto
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
|Eggplant Pizza
|$20.00
fried eggplant | mozzarella | fontina | sliced garlic | caramelized onion | basil
|Arugula Salad
|$13.00
endive | gorgonzola picante | red onion | honey & thyme vinaigrette
More about Anna's Taqueria
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
|Bagel
|$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
|Cappuccino - 8oz
|$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
More about Painted Burro
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
|Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
More about Spoke Wine Bar
TAPAS
Spoke Wine Bar
89 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Vermouth 3 Pack
|$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
|8oz Chili Crisp
|$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
|NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru
|$115.00
More about Out of the Blue
Out of the Blue
215 elm street, somerville
|Popular items
|Fried Haddock
|$25.00
french fries, onion rings, cole slaw
|Sautéed Broccoli And Spinach
|$7.00
with olive and garlic
|Baked Haddock
|$25.00
Romano herbed breadcrumbs with olive oil and garlic
More about Oat Shop
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Sriracha Fried Egg
|$7.25
Free range egg, with roasted honey sriracha brussels sprouts, over savory oats
with cashew butter, sriracha, and soy sauce. Contains nuts.
|Power Muffin
|$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
|Large hot Coffee (16oz)
|$3.50
16oz single origin coffee, roasted by Broadsheet Coffee
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions and seaweed served in soy beans fish broth. Vegetarian miso soup also available
|Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
|$5.95
Sweet potato tempura
|Organic Edamame
|$6.45
Organic soy beans with sea salt
More about Elm Street Taproom
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Street Taproom
256 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
|Thai Lettuce Wraps
|$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
|Nuggets
|$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya
Sugidama soba & Izakaya
260 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna maki
|$6.75
|Sake(Salmon) SUSHI
|$6.25
|Shumai
|$7.00
More about Grainmaker
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grainmaker
248 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|The OG
|$10.35
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
|Tuna Poke
|$14.50
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Sirloin Steak Tips
|$19.95