Davis Square restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Davis Square restaurants

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Fried Chicken Bowl$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
Skillet Cornbread$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
More about Orleans
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Fried Chicken Sammy$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
DAKZEN image

NOODLES

DAKZEN

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Kee Mow$8.95
Fresh rice noodles in FLAT shape stir up with oyster sauce,garlic,fresh chili,bamboo,holy basil,young peppercorn,baby’s corn,onions&red peppers. Topped white peppers.
Khao Soi$8.95
Authentic and traditional of Thailand’s Northern curry noodles soup. Egg noodles,red onions,pickled mustard,broiled egg,lime wedge, fresh cilantro&topped with golden fried egg noodles ball.
Khao Grapow$8.95
Thailand’s most famous HOT&SPICY rice plate. Fresh Thai’s bird chili&fresh garlic fires up on wok with special dark”Grapow”sauce. Finished up with Thai’s authentic holy basil&white peppers.
More about DAKZEN
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rosebud Cheeseburger$16.00
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, iceburg lettuce, tomato, shaved
red onion, wicked good sauce, brioche bun
Chicken + Waffle$17.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
apple cider glaze, crispy bacon, pomegranate seeds
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
Foundry's Poutine$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
More about Foundry On Elm
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
More about Revival Cafe
Posto image

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bolognese$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
Eggplant Pizza$20.00
fried eggplant | mozzarella | fontina | sliced garlic | caramelized onion | basil
Arugula Salad$13.00
endive | gorgonzola picante | red onion | honey & thyme vinaigrette
More about Posto
Anna's Taqueria image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS** image

 

DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee - 24oz$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
Bagel$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
Cappuccino - 8oz$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
More about DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
More about Painted Burro
Spoke Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Spoke Wine Bar

89 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vermouth 3 Pack$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
8oz Chili Crisp$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru$115.00
More about Spoke Wine Bar
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Haddock$25.00
french fries, onion rings, cole slaw
Sautéed Broccoli And Spinach$7.00
with olive and garlic
Baked Haddock$25.00
Romano herbed breadcrumbs with olive oil and garlic
More about Out of the Blue
Oat Shop image

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sriracha Fried Egg$7.25
Free range egg, with roasted honey sriracha brussels sprouts, over savory oats
with cashew butter, sriracha, and soy sauce. Contains nuts.
Power Muffin$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
Large hot Coffee (16oz)$3.50
16oz single origin coffee, roasted by Broadsheet Coffee
More about Oat Shop
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville image

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions and seaweed served in soy beans fish broth. Vegetarian miso soup also available
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$5.95
Sweet potato tempura
Organic Edamame$6.45
Organic soy beans with sea salt
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Elm Street Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
Thai Lettuce Wraps$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
Nuggets$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch
More about Elm Street Taproom
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna maki$6.75
Sake(Salmon) SUSHI$6.25
Shumai$7.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya
Grainmaker image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grainmaker

248 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The OG$10.35
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Tuna Poke$14.50
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
More about Grainmaker
Mike's Food and Spirits image

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sirloin Steak Tips$19.95
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
The Burren image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Burren

247 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Burren
Dave's Fresh Pasta image

 

Dave's Fresh Pasta

81 Holland Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dave's Fresh Pasta

