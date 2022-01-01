Davis Square American restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Country Fried Chicken Bowl
|$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
|Skillet Cornbread
|$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo
|$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
|Foundry's Poutine
|$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
TAPAS
Spoke Wine Bar
89 Holland St, Somerville
|Vermouth 3 Pack
|$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
|8oz Chili Crisp
|$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
|NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru
|$115.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Street Taproom
256 Elm St., Somerville
|Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
|Thai Lettuce Wraps
|$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
|Nuggets
|$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch