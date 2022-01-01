Davis Square American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Davis Square

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Fried Chicken Bowl$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
Skillet Cornbread$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
More about Orleans
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Fried Chicken Sammy$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
Foundry's Poutine$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
More about Foundry On Elm
Spoke Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Spoke Wine Bar

89 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vermouth 3 Pack$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
8oz Chili Crisp$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru$115.00
More about Spoke Wine Bar
Elm Street Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
Thai Lettuce Wraps$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
Nuggets$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch
More about Elm Street Taproom
The Burren image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Burren

247 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Burren

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Davis Square

Kale Salad

Crispy Chicken

Gyoza

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Edamame

Grilled Chicken

