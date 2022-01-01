Davis Square cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Davis Square

Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
More about Revival Cafe
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS** image

 

DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee - 24oz$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
Bagel$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
Cappuccino - 8oz$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
More about DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
Oat Shop image

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sriracha Fried Egg$7.25
Free range egg, with roasted honey sriracha brussels sprouts, over savory oats
with cashew butter, sriracha, and soy sauce. Contains nuts.
Power Muffin$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
Large hot Coffee (16oz)$3.50
16oz single origin coffee, roasted by Broadsheet Coffee
More about Oat Shop

