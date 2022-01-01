Davis Square cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Davis Square
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
|Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
|$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
|Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)
|$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
|Bagel
|$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
|Cappuccino - 8oz
|$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Sriracha Fried Egg
|$7.25
Free range egg, with roasted honey sriracha brussels sprouts, over savory oats
with cashew butter, sriracha, and soy sauce. Contains nuts.
|Power Muffin
|$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
|Large hot Coffee (16oz)
|$3.50
16oz single origin coffee, roasted by Broadsheet Coffee