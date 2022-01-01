Davis Square Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Davis Square
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
|Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija