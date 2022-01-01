Davis Square Mexican restaurants you'll love

Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Fried Chicken Sammy$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Anna's Taqueria image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
More about Painted Burro

