Burritos in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve burritos
More about Orleans
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Orleans Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, jalapeños,
pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, home fries
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Duck Burrito
|$19.00
confit duck legs, fried rice, peas, bean sprouts, kimchi, sesame, pork belly, flour tortilla
ALLERGENS: gluten (wrap), soybean, fish
More about Anna's Taqueria
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Super Super Carnitas Burrito
|$18.90
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Regular Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
|Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce