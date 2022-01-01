Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants
Davis Square restaurants that serve burritos

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Orleans Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, jalapeños,
pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, home fries
More about Orleans
Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Burrito$19.00
confit duck legs, fried rice, peas, bean sprouts, kimchi, sesame, pork belly, flour tortilla
ALLERGENS: gluten (wrap), soybean, fish
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Super Carnitas Burrito$18.90
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Al Pastor Burrito$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
More about Anna's Taqueria
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS** image

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Rice, black beans, eggs, shredded cheddar, salsa, avocado, sour cream, and spinach
*Consuming raw or undercooked meat seafood, shellfish, poultry, or egg may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
More about DIESEL CAFE

