Cake in Davis Square

Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Coffee Cake
|$3.25
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
|Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)
|$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
|Rose Kissed Petit Bundt Cake
|$4.00
moms deserve flowers and cake - 2 birds 1 stone! white cake with a hint of rose filled with buttercream
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Chocolate cake
|$12.00
Strawberry Coulis, warm chocolate cake, served with vanilla ice cream.
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Tres Leches Cake
|$12.00
milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche whipped cream, dulce dark rum