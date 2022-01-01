Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Davis Square

Go
Davis Square restaurants
Toast

Davis Square restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake$3.25
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
Rose Kissed Petit Bundt Cake$4.00
moms deserve flowers and cake - 2 birds 1 stone! white cake with a hint of rose filled with buttercream
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate cake$12.00
Strawberry Coulis, warm chocolate cake, served with vanilla ice cream.
More about Posto
Item pic

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$12.00
milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche whipped cream, dulce dark rum
More about Painted Burro
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Crepe Cake$9.00
Green Tea Cheese Cake$6.00
Tanuki Hot Soba Fish Cake$13.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

