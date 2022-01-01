Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Davis Square

Go
Davis Square restaurants
Toast

Davis Square restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

NOODLES

DAKZEN

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Green Curry$11.95
More about DAKZEN
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville image

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$10.95
Japanese style curry with chicken katsu and rice
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

Browse other tasty dishes in Davis Square

Pork Belly

Dumplings

Grilled Chicken

Grits

Steak Sandwiches

Muffins

Clams

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston