Chicken parmesan in
Davis Square
/
Somerville
/
Davis Square
/
Chicken Parmesan
Davis Square restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
Avg 4.3
(3179 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan
$28.00
spaghetti | crispy chicken milanese | garlicky pomodoro | white wine | mozzarella | oregano | parmesan
More about Posto
Out of the Blue
215 elm street, somerville
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$23.00
More about Out of the Blue
