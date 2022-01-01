Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants
Davis Square restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
spaghetti | crispy chicken milanese | garlicky pomodoro | white wine | mozzarella | oregano | parmesan
More about Posto
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
More about Out of the Blue

