Chicken pizza in Davis Square

Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese Pizza
|$19.95
|Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Pizza
|$19.95
Crispy Buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Posto - Somerville
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
mozzarella | parmesan | herb roasted chicken | red onion | bbq sauce
|Honey Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
mozzarella | roasted chicken | cherry peppers | red onion | honey
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
roasted chicken | buffalo sauce | mozzarella | parmesan | ranch dressing