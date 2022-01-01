Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants
Toast

Davis Square restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese Pizza$19.95
Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Pizza$19.95
Crispy Buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella and drizzled with ranch dressing.
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Item pic

PIZZA

Posto - Somerville

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.00
mozzarella | parmesan | herb roasted chicken | red onion | bbq sauce
Honey Chicken Pizza$22.00
mozzarella | roasted chicken | cherry peppers | red onion | honey
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.00
roasted chicken | buffalo sauce | mozzarella | parmesan | ranch dressing
More about Posto - Somerville

