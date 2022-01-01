Chili in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve chili
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$25.00
Pan seared salmon topped with sweet thai chili glaze and served with stir fried vegetables/sesame rice.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Chili Bird
|$13.00
Gran Agave Blanco Tequila, Aperol, House Thai Chili Liqueur, Lime, Mezcal Rinse
DIESEL CAFE
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Avocado Toast w/ Chili Salt
|$5.75
Avocado, salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil on our house made sourdough