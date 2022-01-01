Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Davis Square

Go
Davis Square restaurants
Toast

Davis Square restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Salmon$25.00
Pan seared salmon topped with sweet thai chili glaze and served with stir fried vegetables/sesame rice.
More about Five Horses Tavern
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Bird$13.00
Gran Agave Blanco Tequila, Aperol, House Thai Chili Liqueur, Lime, Mezcal Rinse
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast w/ Chili Salt$5.75
Avocado, salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil on our house made sourdough
More about DIESEL CAFE
Oat Shop image

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Chili Latte$4.25
More about Oat Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Davis Square

Gyoza

Fried Rice

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Prosciutto

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston