Cookies in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve cookies
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Skillet Cookie
|$10.00
baked to order, chocolate chips, pecans, nutella drizzle, whipped cream
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Blueberry White Chocolate Cookie
|$3.25
mom deserves a nice afternoon snack! Fresh blueberries and white chocolate chips baked in a buttery sugar cookie
|Paleo Cookie (df, gf)
|$2.50
this magical green snacking cookie is made with sun butter and chocolate chips! a delightful paleo treat!
*fun fact - baking soda activates the sunflower in the seed butter to make the cookie a naturally orrucing vibrant and fun green!
|Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)
|$3.50
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
More about Oat Shop
Oat Shop
22A College Ave, Somerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Classic cookie filled with big chunks of Taza chocolate. Dairy free, gluten free, contains eggs.
|Breakfast Cookie
|$3.25
Oatmeal cookie loaded with walnuts, coconut, pumpkin seeds, and chocolate chips. Gluten free and vegan, contains nuts.