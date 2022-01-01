Cookies in Davis Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Davis Square restaurants
Davis Square restaurants that serve cookies

Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skillet Cookie$10.00
baked to order, chocolate chips, pecans, nutella drizzle, whipped cream
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry White Chocolate Cookie$3.25
mom deserves a nice afternoon snack! Fresh blueberries and white chocolate chips baked in a buttery sugar cookie
Paleo Cookie (df, gf)$2.50
this magical green snacking cookie is made with sun butter and chocolate chips! a delightful paleo treat!
*fun fact - baking soda activates the sunflower in the seed butter to make the cookie a naturally orrucing vibrant and fun green!
Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)$3.50
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about DIESEL CAFE
Item pic

 

Oat Shop

22A College Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Classic cookie filled with big chunks of Taza chocolate. Dairy free, gluten free, contains eggs.
Breakfast Cookie$3.25
Oatmeal cookie loaded with walnuts, coconut, pumpkin seeds, and chocolate chips. Gluten free and vegan, contains nuts.
More about Oat Shop

