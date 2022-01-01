Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab sticks in Davis Square

Go
Davis Square restaurants
Toast

Davis Square restaurants that serve crab sticks

Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Stick$5.25
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kanikama(crab stick) SUSHI$5.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

Browse other tasty dishes in Davis Square

Lobsters

Cornbread

Maki

Tacos

Salmon

Fish Tacos

Kale Salad

Shumai

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston