Crab sticks in
Davis Square
/
Somerville
/
Davis Square
/
Crab Sticks
Davis Square restaurants that serve crab sticks
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
Crab Stick
$5.25
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Sugidama soba & Izakaya
260 Elm Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
Kanikama(crab stick) SUSHI
$5.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya
