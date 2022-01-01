Curry in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve curry
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Tokyo Dry Curry
|$13.00
Ground beef with minced garlic, onion, carrots, celery, mushroom, raisin and hard boiled egg. Dry curry retains the rich taste of regular curry, but serves it up in a more solid form. Its texture is similar to chili con carne. Enjoy the unforgettable flavour of Japanese curry without all the sauce!
|Fukuoka Yaki Curry (Genki Ya Signature)
|$13.00
Steamed rice topped with a topping of your choice, vegetable, grated cheese and baked egg. Toasted. This is what southern Japanese food is all about - it's spicy, it's rich, it's unrefined and it doesn't seem particularly Japanese at first glance but it's actually first made in Fukuoka back in 1950s.
|Curry Rice
|$19.95