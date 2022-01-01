Curry in Davis Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

NOODLES

DAKZEN

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Green Curry$11.95
More about DAKZEN
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tokyo Dry Curry$13.00
Ground beef with minced garlic, onion, carrots, celery, mushroom, raisin and hard boiled egg. Dry curry retains the rich taste of regular curry, but serves it up in a more solid form. Its texture is similar to chili con carne. Enjoy the unforgettable flavour of Japanese curry without all the sauce!
Fukuoka Yaki Curry (Genki Ya Signature)$13.00
Steamed rice topped with a topping of your choice, vegetable, grated cheese and baked egg. Toasted. This is what southern Japanese food is all about - it's spicy, it's rich, it's unrefined and it doesn't seem particularly Japanese at first glance but it's actually first made in Fukuoka back in 1950s.
Curry Rice$19.95
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

