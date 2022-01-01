Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curry chicken in
Davis Square
/
Somerville
/
Davis Square
/
Curry Chicken
Davis Square restaurants that serve curry chicken
NOODLES
DAKZEN
195 Elm St, Somerville
Avg 4.6
(1397 reviews)
Chicken Green Curry
$11.95
More about DAKZEN
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
L Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
$10.95
Japanese style curry with chicken katsu and rice
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
