Dumplings in
Davis Square
/
Somerville
/
Davis Square
/
Dumplings
Davis Square restaurants that serve dumplings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
Avg 4.7
(482 reviews)
Crispy buffalo chicken dumplings
$12.00
Buffalo sauce - ranch dressing - scallions
More about Orleans
Sugidama soba & Izakaya
260 Elm Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
Tuna Dumpling
$13.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya
