Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Davis Square

Go
Davis Square restaurants
Toast

Davis Square restaurants that serve french toast

Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Sammy$17.00
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches French Toast$16.00
Fresh Berries, Coconut Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup
More about Foundry On Elm

Browse other tasty dishes in Davis Square

Nachos

Gnocchi

Avocado Salad

Tacos

Fajitas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston