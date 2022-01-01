Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Davis Square
/
Somerville
/
Davis Square
/
French Toast
Davis Square restaurants that serve french toast
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
No reviews yet
French Toast Sammy
$17.00
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
Avg 4
(1786 reviews)
Tres Leches French Toast
$16.00
Fresh Berries, Coconut Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup
More about Foundry On Elm
