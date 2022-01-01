Fried chicken sandwiches in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Orleans Restaurant
Orleans Restaurant
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Traditional Fish + Chips
|$18.00
hand-cut fries, creamy coleslaw, tarter sauce
|Orleans Steak Tips
|$23.00
house marinated, mashed potatoes, green beans, demi-glace
|*Kale + Brussels Sprout Caesar
|$13.00
kale, shaved brussels sprouts, croutons, lemon zest, parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Revival Cafe - Davis
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|The Jimmy Pesto
|$7.50
egg, feta, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, homemade revival muffin *egg and muffin contain dairy
|Bagelicious
|$7.50
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
|Plain Jane
|$5.50
egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin - *egg and muffin contain dairy