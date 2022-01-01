Fried rice in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve fried rice
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$25.00
Pan seared salmon topped with sweet thai chili glaze and served with stir fried vegetables/sesame rice.
|Cornbread
|$13.00
fresh baked corn bread with honey butter
DakZen
195 Elm St, Somerville
|Grapow Fried Rice
|$8.95
Steamed jasmine rice stir ups SPICY on wok with Thai’s bird chili,fresh garlic,grounded meat,special dark”Grapow”sauce. Topped with fresh cilantro &slice cucumbers.
|Street Fried Rice
|$8.95
Steamed jasmine rice fire ups high heat on wok with egg,onions, broccoli,tomatoes. Topped with fresh slices cucumber,lime wedge&cilantro.