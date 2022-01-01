Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants
Davis Square restaurants that serve fried rice

Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Sweet Chili Salmon$25.00
Pan seared salmon topped with sweet thai chili glaze and served with stir fried vegetables/sesame rice.
Cornbread$13.00
fresh baked corn bread with honey butter
Item pic

 

DakZen

195 Elm St, Somerville

Grapow Fried Rice$8.95
Steamed jasmine rice stir ups SPICY on wok with Thai’s bird chili,fresh garlic,grounded meat,special dark”Grapow”sauce. Topped with fresh cilantro &slice cucumbers.
Street Fried Rice$8.95
Steamed jasmine rice fire ups high heat on wok with egg,onions, broccoli,tomatoes. Topped with fresh slices cucumber,lime wedge&cilantro.
