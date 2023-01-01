Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants
Davis Square restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Dave's Fresh Pasta

81 Holland Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Hummus Wrap$11.00
(vegan) Hummus, greens, tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, roasted peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, fresh oregano, evoo
More about Dave's Fresh Pasta
Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Bean Hummus$14.00
cannellini beans, herbs, chili, garlicchoice of pita | fresh veggies | half & half
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rajma Hummus$13.00
kidney bean, curry spices, tahini yogurt, pomegranate, warm pita
More about Foundry On Elm

