Hummus in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve hummus
Dave's Fresh Pasta
81 Holland Street, Somerville
|Veggie Hummus Wrap
|$11.00
(vegan) Hummus, greens, tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, roasted peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, fresh oregano, evoo
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|White Bean Hummus
|$14.00
cannellini beans, herbs, chili, garlicchoice of pita | fresh veggies | half & half