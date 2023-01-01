Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Davis

197 Elm Street, Somerville

TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Streusel Muffin$3.75
it’s time to (pumpkin) spice things up! autumnal spices with a buttery streusel
Lemon Olive Oil Muffin$3.50
a little savory, a little sweet - this moist lemon muffin with pearl sugar is the perfect morning treat!
Apple Spice Muffin (df)$3.50
full of warming spices + loaded with apples, this is the perfect snack to enjoy the changing of seasons
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Item pic

 

Diesel Cafe

257 Elm St., Somerville

TakeoutFast Pay
Zucchini Walnut Muffin$4.00
Vegan Lemon Thyme Almond Muffin$3.41
Vegan Pumpkin Muffin$4.00
More about Diesel Cafe

