Pies in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants
Davis Square restaurants that serve pies

Orleans image

 

Orleans Restaurant

65 Holland St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bison Shepherd's Pie$23.00
gouda cheese - mashed potatoes - celery carrots - onions
More about Orleans Restaurant
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Davis

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie Bar$3.75
all the pleasure of apple pie, but easier to attack without a fork!
June Special: Funfetti Whoopie Pie$4.00
*donating 50% of sales to Somerville High GSA + Cambridge Rindge & Latin GSA*
funfetti whoopie pies with whimsical buttercream filling
Strawberry + Blueberry Hand Pie*$4.25
Flaky pie crust, fruity filling, covered in a vanilla glaze*
*50% of sales going to the National Network of Abortion Funds*
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Posto image

PIZZA

Posto - Somerville

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Graham Cracker | Vanilla | Mascarpone Whipped Cream
Pumpkin Pie Spiced Panna Cotta$10.00
Cinnamon Caramel | Oat Streusel | Candied Orange Zest
More about Posto - Somerville
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$23.00
lamb & beef, peas, carrots, gravy, topped with whipped potatoes and cheddar.
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

