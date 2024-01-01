Pies in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve pies
Orleans Restaurant
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Bison Shepherd's Pie
|$23.00
gouda cheese - mashed potatoes - celery carrots - onions
Revival Cafe - Davis
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Apple Pie Bar
|$3.75
all the pleasure of apple pie, but easier to attack without a fork!
|June Special: Funfetti Whoopie Pie
|$4.00
*donating 50% of sales to Somerville High GSA + Cambridge Rindge & Latin GSA*
funfetti whoopie pies with whimsical buttercream filling
|Strawberry + Blueberry Hand Pie*
|$4.25
Flaky pie crust, fruity filling, covered in a vanilla glaze*
*50% of sales going to the National Network of Abortion Funds*
Posto - Somerville
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Graham Cracker | Vanilla | Mascarpone Whipped Cream
|Pumpkin Pie Spiced Panna Cotta
|$10.00
Cinnamon Caramel | Oat Streusel | Candied Orange Zest