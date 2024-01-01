Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants
Davis Square restaurants that serve prosciutto

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans Restaurant

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Prosciutto Pasta$23.00
pappardelle pasta - sun-dried tomato - mushroom spinach - parmesan garlic cream sauce
Prosciutto, Fig + Blue Cheese Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, caramelized onions, arugula
More about Orleans Restaurant
Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto De Parma Sub$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato, & balsamic galaze
Prosciutto & Cheese Calzone$0.00
Imported prosciutto, mozzarella and romano cheese.
#14 Prosciutto Wrap$15.00
Prosciutto, basil, mozzarella, balsamic, lettuce and tomato
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
PIZZA

Posto - Somerville

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Cotto$23.00
crispy prosciutto, gorgonzola crema,
caramelized onion, arugula, vincotto
Prosciutto Pizza$26.00
marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto Di San Daniele, arugula, lemon + anchovy vinaigrette
More about Posto - Somerville
Dave's Fresh Pasta

81 Holland Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto$13.00
More about Dave's Fresh Pasta

