Prosciutto in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans Restaurant
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Chicken & Prosciutto Pasta
|$23.00
pappardelle pasta - sun-dried tomato - mushroom spinach - parmesan garlic cream sauce
|Prosciutto, Fig + Blue Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
mozzarella, caramelized onions, arugula
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Prosciutto De Parma Sub
|$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato, & balsamic galaze
|Prosciutto & Cheese Calzone
|$0.00
Imported prosciutto, mozzarella and romano cheese.
|#14 Prosciutto Wrap
|$15.00
Prosciutto, basil, mozzarella, balsamic, lettuce and tomato
PIZZA
Posto - Somerville
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Prosciutto Cotto
|$23.00
crispy prosciutto, gorgonzola crema,
caramelized onion, arugula, vincotto
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$26.00
marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto Di San Daniele, arugula, lemon + anchovy vinaigrette