Tacos in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants that serve tacos

One Taco image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
One Taco$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema
More about Five Horses Tavern
Taco image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco$3.69
More about Anna's Taqueria
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Pork Carnitas Taco$7.50
tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple salsa, mexican crema, cotija, flour tortilla
More about Painted Burro

