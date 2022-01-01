Tacos in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve tacos
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|One Taco
|$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Taco
|$3.69
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
|Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$7.50
tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple salsa, mexican crema, cotija, flour tortilla