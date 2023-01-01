Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.25
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
BLOC CAFE image

SALADS

Bloc Cafe

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich Special (No Avocado)$15.75
Marinated Tempeh, Banana Ring Peppers, Cukes, Avocado, Sprouts and Greens
More about Bloc Cafe

