Avocado sandwiches in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
305 Assembly Row, Somerville
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.25
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg