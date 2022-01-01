Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve beef stew

Daddy Jones

525 Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
Beef Stew$11.00
Skirt steak, carrots, potato, onion, mushroom, celery.
M.F. Dulock

201A Highland Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Cubed Beef for Stewing (one pound pack)$13.00
