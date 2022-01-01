Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Davis

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque* (16oz)$7.50
rich, creamy + slighty smoky
*contains bacon
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Item pic

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Apple Bisque$3.00
Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque... A Sweet and Savory Seasonal Classic to Warm You Up! Made With Butter and Chicken Stock. (Gluten Free)
Butternut Apple Bisque Vegan Friendly$3.00
Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque... A Sweet and Savory Seasonal Classic to Warm You Up! (Vegan Friendly, Dairy Free, & Gluten Free)
More about The Highlander Cafe
Banner pic

 

Zo Greek - Somerville 355 Revolution Drive

355 Revolution Drive, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Bisque$0.00
Puréed San Marzano tomatoes with a touch of cream
More about Zo Greek - Somerville 355 Revolution Drive
Elm Street Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Tomato Bisque$9.00
bowl of soup
More about Elm Street Taproom

