Bisque in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve bisque
Revival Cafe - Davis
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Tomato Bisque* (16oz)
|$7.50
rich, creamy + slighty smoky
*contains bacon
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Butternut Apple Bisque
|$3.00
Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque... A Sweet and Savory Seasonal Classic to Warm You Up! Made With Butter and Chicken Stock. (Gluten Free)
|Butternut Apple Bisque Vegan Friendly
|$3.00
Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque... A Sweet and Savory Seasonal Classic to Warm You Up! (Vegan Friendly, Dairy Free, & Gluten Free)
Zo Greek - Somerville 355 Revolution Drive
355 Revolution Drive, Somerville
|Creamy Tomato Bisque
|$0.00
Puréed San Marzano tomatoes with a touch of cream