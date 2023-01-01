Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pies in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve blueberry pies

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Davis

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry + Blueberry Hand Pie*$4.25
Flaky pie crust, fruity filling, covered in a vanilla glaze*
*50% of sales going to the National Network of Abortion Funds*
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Blueberry Pie Bar$3.75
A not-too-sweet crumb bar, filled with blueberry jam and topped with an oat streusel
More about Vinal Bakery
Item pic

BBQ

Southern Kin Cookhouse

500 Assembly Row, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1968 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pie$6.00
Fresh California blueberries in a golden-brown, buttery and flaky pie crust and topped with toasted graham cracker crumble.
More about Southern Kin Cookhouse

