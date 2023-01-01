Blueberry pies in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve blueberry pies
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
Revival Cafe - Davis
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Strawberry + Blueberry Hand Pie*
|$4.25
Flaky pie crust, fruity filling, covered in a vanilla glaze*
*50% of sales going to the National Network of Abortion Funds*
More about Vinal Bakery
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Breakfast Blueberry Pie Bar
|$3.75
A not-too-sweet crumb bar, filled with blueberry jam and topped with an oat streusel