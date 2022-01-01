Bourbon pecan pies in Somerville
Forge Baking Company
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Pre-Order Bourbon Pecan Pie 9"
|$30.00
Don't worry, the alcohol will evaporate when we bake the pie. It leaves a richly flavored, gooey, and sweet dessert, with a baseline of vanilla and pecan.
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$12.00
Pecans bathed in a chocolate and bourbon sauce, topped with a vodka crust