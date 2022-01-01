Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon pecan pies in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve bourbon pecan pies

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Forge Baking Company

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pre-Order Bourbon Pecan Pie 9"$30.00
Don't worry, the alcohol will evaporate when we bake the pie. It leaves a richly flavored, gooey, and sweet dessert, with a baseline of vanilla and pecan.
More about Forge Baking Company
True Bistro image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie$12.00
Pecans bathed in a chocolate and bourbon sauce, topped with a vodka crust
More about True Bistro
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.00
With Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Highland Kitchen

