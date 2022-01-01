Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brownie sundaes in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve brownie sundaes

Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$7.00
More about Highland Kitchen
Item pic

 

Vera's

70 Union Square, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$8.00
warm chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, boozy whipped cream, caramel sauce, cherry
More about Vera's

