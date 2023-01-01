Buffalo chicken wraps in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

NU Kitchen

195 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap$13.19
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
Portico Brewing Company - 101 South Street

101 South Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
House made buffalo chicken salad is mixed with red hot sauce, and served with shaved lettuce, blue cheese dressing & blue cheese crumbles. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Make it a panini if you like it warm! All subs can be made gluten free. Just select gluten free roll.
Gluten Free Option, Dairy Free Option
