Buffalo chicken wraps in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about NU Kitchen
NU Kitchen
195 Washington Street, Somerville
|Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap
|$13.19
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
More about Portico Brewing Company - 101 South Street
Portico Brewing Company - 101 South Street
101 South Street, Somerville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
House made buffalo chicken salad is mixed with red hot sauce, and served with shaved lettuce, blue cheese dressing & blue cheese crumbles. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Make it a panini if you like it warm! All subs can be made gluten free. Just select gluten free roll.
Gluten Free Option, Dairy Free Option