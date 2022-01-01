Buffalo wings in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.50
spicy and delicious
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Maple Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
Gorgonzola Dressing, Celery
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
with Great Hill blue cheese and celery
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
8 chicken wings fried tossed in a spicy tequila sauce. Served with ranch and celery