Cake in Somerville

Pineapple Cake image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Cake$5.00
Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!
Guava Cake$5.00
Whipped guava cream cheese frosting, guava compote
More about Manoa Poke Shop
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake$3.25
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
Rose Kissed Petit Bundt Cake$4.00
moms deserve flowers and cake - 2 birds 1 stone! white cake with a hint of rose filled with buttercream
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rhubarb & Ginger Cake$3.50
Can you have too much rhubarb? We don't think so. Take home a slice of this buttery, tender cake topped with roasted rhubarb and fresh ginger. (And it's gluten free!)
Vanilla Pound Cake$3.50
A slice of our custardy vanilla pound cake
Orange Olive Oil Cake$3.50
Bright and citrusy, and it's gluten free!
More about Vinal Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate cake$12.00
Strawberry Coulis, warm chocolate cake, served with vanilla ice cream.
More about Posto
Item pic

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cod Cakes$7.00
With Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables, Served With Cole Slaw and Tarter Sauce
More about The Highlander Cafe
Item pic

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$12.00
milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche whipped cream, dulce dark rum
More about Painted Burro
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Cake$4.00
hot off the griddle, topped with fried apples and honey butter
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
Ultra Light Sponge Cake Soaked in a Sweet Milk Mixutre and Topped with Whipped Cream
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Crepe Cake$9.00
Green Tea Cheese Cake$6.00
Tanuki Hot Soba Fish Cake$13.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya
Item pic

 

3 Little Figs

278 Highland Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Olive Oil Citrus Cake$3.50
Lemon Glaze & Toasted Almonds *dairy free*
Semolina Syrup Cake$3.00
Delicate Loaf Cake with Fig & Orange *contains almond meal
More about 3 Little Figs
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$3.50
More about Style Cafe - Somerville
Consumer pic

 

Daddy Jones

525 Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hazelnut Praline Cake$8.00
More about Daddy Jones

