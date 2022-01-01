Cake in Somerville
More about Manoa Poke Shop
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Pineapple Cake
|$5.00
Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!
|Guava Cake
|$5.00
Whipped guava cream cheese frosting, guava compote
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Coffee Cake
|$3.25
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
|Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)
|$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
|Rose Kissed Petit Bundt Cake
|$4.00
moms deserve flowers and cake - 2 birds 1 stone! white cake with a hint of rose filled with buttercream
More about Vinal Bakery
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Rhubarb & Ginger Cake
|$3.50
Can you have too much rhubarb? We don't think so. Take home a slice of this buttery, tender cake topped with roasted rhubarb and fresh ginger. (And it's gluten free!)
|Vanilla Pound Cake
|$3.50
A slice of our custardy vanilla pound cake
|Orange Olive Oil Cake
|$3.50
Bright and citrusy, and it's gluten free!
More about Posto
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Chocolate cake
|$12.00
Strawberry Coulis, warm chocolate cake, served with vanilla ice cream.
More about The Highlander Cafe
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Cod Cakes
|$7.00
With Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables, Served With Cole Slaw and Tarter Sauce
More about Painted Burro
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Tres Leches Cake
|$12.00
milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche whipped cream, dulce dark rum
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Corn Cake
|$4.00
hot off the griddle, topped with fried apples and honey butter
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Tres Leches Cake
|$10.00
Ultra Light Sponge Cake Soaked in a Sweet Milk Mixutre and Topped with Whipped Cream
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya
Sugidama soba & Izakaya
260 Elm Street, Somerville
|Mango Crepe Cake
|$9.00
|Green Tea Cheese Cake
|$6.00
|Tanuki Hot Soba Fish Cake
|$13.00
More about 3 Little Figs
3 Little Figs
278 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Olive Oil Citrus Cake
|$3.50
Lemon Glaze & Toasted Almonds *dairy free*
|Semolina Syrup Cake
|$3.00
Delicate Loaf Cake with Fig & Orange *contains almond meal
More about Style Cafe - Somerville
FRENCH FRIES
Style Cafe - Somerville
60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville
|Coffee Cake
|$3.50