Carrot cake in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve carrot cake

Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$11.00
homemade cake with raisins and cream cheese frosting
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Consumer pic

 

MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square

1127 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$3.95
Shredded carrot gently cooked in milk, cardamom and topped with ricotta cheese.
More about MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square

