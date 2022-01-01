Carrot cake in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
homemade cake with raisins and cream cheese frosting
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
305 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)