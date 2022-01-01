Ceviche in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve ceviche
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
253 Washington Street, Somerville
|Ceviche de merluza
|$11.00
Hake ceviche + house-made plantain chips (gf, df)
Dali Restaurant
415 Washington Street, Somerville
|Aguacate con Ceviche
|$23.00
whole avocado filled with salsa & seafood/shellfish
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
celeste
21 Bow St, Somerville
|ceviche vegetariano / palm hearts, artichoke hearts, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo
|$17.00
|ceviche pescado / blue cod ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo
|$20.00
|ceviche mixto / blue cod, squid and shrimp ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo
|$21.00
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Ceviche de Camarones
|$13.00
Shrimp, Tomato, onion, cilantro & chile verde in citrus juice.