Ceviche in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve ceviche

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

253 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de merluza$11.00
Hake ceviche + house-made plantain chips (gf, df)
More about Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
Item pic

 

Dali Restaurant

415 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aguacate con Ceviche$23.00
whole avocado filled with salsa & seafood/shellfish
More about Dali Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

celeste

21 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 5 (3061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ceviche vegetariano / palm hearts, artichoke hearts, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo$17.00
ceviche pescado / blue cod ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo$20.00
ceviche mixto / blue cod, squid and shrimp ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo$21.00
More about celeste
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche de Camarones$13.00
Shrimp, Tomato, onion, cilantro & chile verde in citrus juice.
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Banner pic

 

La Brasa

124 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche de Pescado$16.00
Wasabi, green apple, celery root, mint+lime
More about La Brasa

