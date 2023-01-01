Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese naan in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve cheese naan

Consumer pic

 

House of Kebab

719 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilli Cheese Naan$5.95
More about House of Kebab
Item pic

 

Masala Square Indian Kitchen - *Union Square*

23 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Naan$5.99
Fresh unleavened bread stuffed with fresh paneer, spices, and herbs, baked inside our tandoor oven.
*Vegetarian*
More about Masala Square Indian Kitchen - *Union Square*

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Teriyaki Salmon

Lasagna

Turkey Burgers

Thai Coffee

Sweet Potato Fries

Hot And Sour Soup

Chai Tea

Pastries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston