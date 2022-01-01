Cheese pizza in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
|Prosciutto, Fig + Blue Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
mozzarella, caramelized onions, arugula
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Classic Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
mozzarella, red sauce
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Kid's Slice Cheese Pizza
|$4.50
single slice
|The Perfect Cheese Pizza & Meat Sweats
|$30.00
What a combo! Our PERFECT CHEESE PIZZA with a MEAT & CHEESE BOARD. This might be the best idea I've ever had!