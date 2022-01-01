Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$12.00
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
Prosciutto, Fig + Blue Cheese Pizza$15.00
mozzarella, caramelized onions, arugula
More about Orleans
Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cheese Pizza$14.00
mozzarella, red sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Banner pic

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Cheese Pizza$13.00
Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid's Slice Cheese Pizza$4.50
single slice
The Perfect Cheese Pizza & Meat Sweats$30.00
What a combo! Our PERFECT CHEESE PIZZA with a MEAT & CHEESE BOARD. This might be the best idea I've ever had!
More about Mortadella Head
Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$7.00
slow-cooked tomato sauce, house cheese blend
More about Vinal Bakery

