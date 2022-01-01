Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve chicken curry

Mint Indian Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Mint Indian Eatery

868 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Roll$11.99
More about Mint Indian Eatery
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville image

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$10.95
Japanese style curry with chicken katsu and rice
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$16.00
Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish. Chicken Katsu
More about Ebi Sushi
Curry Express image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Curry Express

147B Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$15.95
More about Curry Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Quesadillas

Squid

Fajitas

Teriyaki Salmon

Steamed Broccoli

Chips And Salsa

Pudding

Tamales

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston