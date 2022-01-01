Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Fajita$19.95
Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Chicken & Beef Fajita$21.95
Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Chicken Fajita$19.95
Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITAS$8.95
Chicken sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

