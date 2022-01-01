Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
More about Orleans
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
whiskey bbq, applewood bacon, cheddar, spicy ranch, toasted ciabatta. Served with Fries or Salad.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
bourbon BBQ, cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, spicy ranch, toasted ciabatta
More about Foundry On Elm
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich! (n)$11.50
buttermilk brined chicken, green garlic caesar, romaine, parm, croutons, in a flour wrap
*chicken is fried in peanut oil
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Somerville

325 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Our Pulled BBQ chicken thighs on a potato bun with your choice of side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried chicken thigh with pimento cheese, house-made ranch, lettuce tomato and onion and your choice of side.
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville
The Pub image

 

The Pub

682 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about The Pub
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Warning ! Super Spicy , served with lettuce , pickles , & Ranch Dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Served with lettuce , pickles & Ranch Dressing
More about Highland Kitchen
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
boneless chicken thigh, remoulade, dill pickle & american cheese. comes with choice of side and spicy pickle spear. sandwich only -$3.00
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Chipotle BBQ, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pickled Cucumber Salad, Pickled Red Cabbage, Served with Chili Dusted French Fries
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPICY HABANERO CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
Spicy Habanero Chicken (made with our
homemade Habanero sauce) on a Brioche bun, lettuce, tomatoes and Chipotle sauce
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips, red cabbage slaw. with fries or salad
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Item pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Marinated grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red pepper & provolone cheese with lettuce & tomato
Selfie Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Build your own)$8.50
Build your own chicken sandwich with fresh marinated grilled chicken
Somervillen Chicken Sandwich$9.85
Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, pickle & villen sauce with lettuce & tomato. Welcome to the 'ville!
More about Broadway Eatery
Chicken Parm Sandwich image

 

Vera's

70 Union Square, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken cutlet, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, seeded braided roll
More about Vera's
Item pic

 

Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

70 Beacon St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled with blackened seasoning, garlic aioli, cabbage slaw
More about Thirsty Scholar - Somerville
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pennypacker's

514C Medford St, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (189 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, gochujang aioli, cabbage slaw with sesame miso vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Korean style fried chicken, gochujang aioli, cabbage slaw with sesame miso vinaigrette
More about Pennypacker's

