Chicken sandwiches in Somerville

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
whiskey bbq, applewood bacon, cheddar, spicy ranch, toasted ciabatta. Served with Fries or Salad.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
bourbon BBQ, cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, spicy ranch, toasted ciabatta
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich! (n)
|$11.50
buttermilk brined chicken, green garlic caesar, romaine, parm, croutons, in a flour wrap
*chicken is fried in peanut oil
The Smoke Shop - Somerville
325 Assembly Row, Somerville
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Our Pulled BBQ chicken thighs on a potato bun with your choice of side.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Crispy fried chicken thigh with pimento cheese, house-made ranch, lettuce tomato and onion and your choice of side.
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Warning ! Super Spicy , served with lettuce , pickles , & Ranch Dressing
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Served with lettuce , pickles & Ranch Dressing
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
boneless chicken thigh, remoulade, dill pickle & american cheese. comes with choice of side and spicy pickle spear. sandwich only -$3.00
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Chipotle BBQ, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pickled Cucumber Salad, Pickled Red Cabbage, Served with Chili Dusted French Fries
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|SPICY HABANERO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
Spicy Habanero Chicken (made with our
homemade Habanero sauce) on a Brioche bun, lettuce, tomatoes and Chipotle sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
buttermilk chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips, red cabbage slaw. with fries or salad
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Marinated grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red pepper & provolone cheese with lettuce & tomato
|Selfie Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Build your own)
|$8.50
Build your own chicken sandwich with fresh marinated grilled chicken
|Somervillen Chicken Sandwich
|$9.85
Homemade chicken cutlet filet, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, pickle & villen sauce with lettuce & tomato. Welcome to the 'ville!
Vera's
70 Union Square, Somerville
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy chicken cutlet, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, seeded braided roll
Thirsty Scholar - Somerville
70 Beacon St, Somerville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled with blackened seasoning, garlic aioli, cabbage slaw